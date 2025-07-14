Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a block of flats in Roslin Gardens in Dundee

Fire services were called at around 5am this morning

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze affecting a block of four flats in Dundee, after being called out early on Monday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a property in Roslin Gardens at 4.56am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said it sent six fire appliances and one height vehicle to the scene. It was reported earlier that around 42 firefighters were in attendance.

Police Scotland said the fire has now been extinguished.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.56am on Monday, July 14 to reports of a house on fire at Roslin Gardens, Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and one height vehicle to the scene where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a block of four flats.

“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews remain at the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.05am on Monday, July 14 we were made aware of a fire at a property in the Roslin Gardens area of Dundee.