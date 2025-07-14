Dundee fire: Emergency services tackling major blaze at Dundee flats with 42 firefighters at the scene
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze affecting a block of four flats in Dundee, after being called out early on Monday morning.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a property in Roslin Gardens at 4.56am.
It said it sent six fire appliances and one height vehicle to the scene. It was reported earlier that around 42 firefighters were in attendance.
Police Scotland said the fire has now been extinguished.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.56am on Monday, July 14 to reports of a house on fire at Roslin Gardens, Dundee.
“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and one height vehicle to the scene where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a block of four flats.
“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews remain at the scene.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.05am on Monday, July 14 we were made aware of a fire at a property in the Roslin Gardens area of Dundee.
“The fire has been extinguished and emergency services remain in attendance.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.