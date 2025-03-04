Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The director of an Edinburgh festival is to step down after ten years in the role as the event marks its 35th anniversary.

Noel Jordan, director of the Edinburgh International Children’s Festival, Imaginate, is to return to his native Australia, where he previously spent 30 years in the children’s theatre sector at organisations, including the Sydney Opera House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The director of the Edinburgh festival is stepping down after a decade | Jane Barlow/PA

A search for a new director is to start next month, to allow any potential candidates to attend this year’s festival in May. The successful applicant expected in post by October.

As festival director at Imaginate, Mr Jordan oversaw a period of developments at the arts festival, including the commissioning of 13 original Scottish productions and a significant rise in the number of industry delegates attending the festival.

The festival has become known for tackling gritty themes such as climate change, racial discrimination and global conflicts through arts forms aimed at children, including theatre, dance and puppetry. More than 300 delegates each year, representing more than 25 countries from around the world, attend the event, as well as around 15,000 audience members.

Lynne Halfpenny, chair of Imaginate’s board, said: “Noel has made an incredible contribution over the last decade with Imaginate, building the Edinburgh International Children’s Festival’s reputation for artistic excellence both locally and globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noel Jordan, Director of the Edinburgh International Children’s Festival. Photo: Imaginate | Imaginate

“The joy that his programming has brought to the lives of children and young people - and their grown-ups - across Scotland is evident at every festival. We thank Noel for his fantastic contribution. He leaves the festival in great shape and as he prepares to hand over the baton to a successor, we wish him all the very best for the future.”

The festival is to mark its 35th anniversary this year. Two new commissions by Scottish artists have already been announced with the full programme being released on March 25.

Mr Jordan said: “During the past ten years, there have been so many highlights including an entirely outdoor festival at the beautiful Royal Botanic Garden in 2021, celebrating creativity and resilience after the challenging period of the Covid pandemic. Particularly close to my heart has been the introduction of annual productions specially programmed for children with additional support needs.

“This, in turn, has inspired local artists to make their own work for this often-neglected audience. Throughout my time I have been so impressed by the dedication of the staff and artists who play a crucial role in building the festival's strong global reputation. Their commitment has made a lasting impact on me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outgoing director added: “A special mention must also be made to our key audience members, the children of Edinburgh who engage with the festival so enthusiastically each year. They attend with open hearts and open minds, eager to go on unknown theatrical journeys, exploring not only the complexities of our contemporary lives, but the wonder of imagination. Their responses never cease to amaze me.