Inquiry launched into baby's death in Scottish hospital over 'significant public concern'

A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the death of a baby in hospital on the day he was born.

Grayson McEwan was born in the early hours of October 22, 2022 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and died in the neonatal unit at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow in the early afternoon of the same day.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has now lodged a first notice to begin the court process for a discretionary fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the death.

It will explore the circumstances of the baby’s death, with particular focus on the assessment and response to his mother’s condition and adequate contingency planning at Royal Alexandra Hospital in the context of high clinical activity.

The baby was born at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital | Getty Images

Procurator fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Grayson McEwan occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary fatal accident inquiry should be held.

“The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“Grayson’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

A preliminary hearing is set for March 11 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

An NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde spokesperson said: “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Grayson McEwan.

“NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde will co-operate fully with the fatal accident inquiry and will implement any findings.”

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the deaths occurred, and establishing what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.