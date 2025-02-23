The funding approved by the Scottish Government in relation to the David Goodwillie case reportedly amounts to £2,500

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government has approved a legal aid application for the private prosecution of disgraced footballer David Goodwillie for rape.

A civil court ruled in 2017 that Goodwillie, who now plays for West of Scotland League side Glasgow United, and former teammate David Robertson raped Denise Clair, but no criminal charges have been filed against the pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Goodwillie at a Raith Rovers match. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group.

Ms Clair is seeking a rare private prosecution, where an individual seeks to prosecute rather than the Crown, but is reliant on financial assistance from the Government to go ahead.

After a long-running application, which First Minister John Swinney said in November was taking too long, ministers announced on Sunday that legal aid had been granted.

Speaking to the Sunday Post, which has championed Ms Clair’s cause, she said: “I am elated that after all these years, I can finally begin the journey to proper justice.

“I have waited all this time to have the facts of this case tested in criminal court. It is disappointing that the Scottish Government made me wait an agonising extra year for a decision they could have made in 24 hours given they agree how exceptional this case is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Clair added: “I’m determined to see this journey to the bitter end for me and every other rape victim let down by our criminal justice system.”

The newspaper reported the funding amounts to just £2,500.