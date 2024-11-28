'Critical incident' declared at Scottish NHS board due to 'extreme pressure'
An NHS board has declared a “critical incident” caused by “extreme pressure”, with patients being diverted to hospitals outside its area and elective procedures postponed.
NHS Grampian said “very high demand” meant that ambulance patients who do not need life-saving treatment will be taken to hospitals outside Grampian instead of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
People with relatives who are due to be discharged are being asked to come to the hospital “promptly” to allow beds to be prepared for other patients.
NHS Grampian chief executive Adam Coldwells said: “We have taken this significant step in light of sustained and continuing pressure at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
“Patients requiring immediate life-saving care will still be dealt with at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, however we are working with colleagues in neighbouring boards, and in the Scottish Ambulance Service, to divert other patients, where clinically appropriate, to alternative hospitals.
“Those already waiting at ARI will remain for assessment, and admission if required. As always, those with the greatest clinical need will be prioritised. We aim to resume business as usual as soon as possible.
"We will be postponing some elective procedures and appointments; this will NOT include cancer treatment or diagnostic tests. We are very sorry to anyone who will be inconvenienced; we want to reassure them they will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
"These options will assist us in the short term; we continue to work with our health & social care partnership colleagues to increase bed capacity to manage current demand across Grampian.
"The general public can help us by meeting friends or relatives due for discharge promptly - before midday if possible - so we can prepare the bed for another patient. Using NHS Inform to guide their self-care, or speaking to their GP practice, community pharmacy, or NHS 24 on 111 if they need further advice is also strongly encouraged."
