Vital decisions on hold until the end of January

Cuts to jobs and programming are expected to be rolled out across Scotland's cultural landscape in the wake of the Scottish Government's snub for theatres, festivals and venues who expected funding decisions this month.

Tinashe Warikandwa, Jo Freer and Suzanne Magowan in a production of The Steamie at Dundee Rep. Picture: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan | Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Industry leaders say "immediate" and "significant" action will have to be taken by some organisations to secure their future after they were left in limbo for at least three months over their long-term funding.

The new musical A History of Paper was created by the Traverse Theatre and Dundee Rep earlier this year. | Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

They have warned the cultural sector is in the grip of an "unprecedented" crisis as a result of the Scottish Government's decision to withhold tens of millions of pounds of funding for Creative Scotland, which has been forced to delay vital decisions affecting 281 organisations until at least the end of January.

Unions say a number of theatres have stopped programming shows from next summer due to uncertainty over their funding.

The Dundee Contemporary Arts centre has been open since 1999. | Supplied

One of Scotland's leading theatres, Dundee Rep, where Brian Cox and Ncuti Gatwa started their careers, revealed it was left with no choice but to "halt spending commitments" next year.

The company said the funding decision delay would severely affect its ability to plan "even for the immediate future" and posed a "direct threat" to its financial stability.

The Girls of Slender Means was sstaged at the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh earlier this year. Picture: Mihaela Bodlovic | Mihaela Bodlovic

The nearby Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) centre said jobs were "at risk" and the entire organisation was facing an "extremely uncertain future" as the funding delay had affected its ability to be declared a going concern financially.

The Federation of Scottish Theatre, which represents theatre, dance and opera companies, and the Scottish Contemporary Art Network have published an open letter to Creative Scotland warning of the need for "urgent support options" to be brought forward as soon as possible.

It states: "We have now reached the anticipated cliff edge and organisations will need to take immediate, and in some cases significant, action to safeguard their futures.

"We have reached a moment of unprecedented crisis and will work with you in every way possible to safeguard jobs and secure the future of our cultural organisations for audiences, artists, and the employed and freelance workforce."

Dundee Rep's statement said: "The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the level of funding available to Creative Scotland has placed us in an extremely difficult position.

"This delay presents immediate and significant operational challenges, exacerbated by the lack of clarity on whether our organisation will be one of those invested in, and at what level. It severely affects our ability to plan for even the immediate future and poses a direct threat to our financial stability.

"Without urgent certainty on our funding, we are left with no choice but to escalate our scenario planning and halt spending commitments for the next financial year. This places our organisation in a precarious position, and our ability to serve our audiences and the wider community critically compromised."

The DCA has warned that it faces an “extremely uncertain future.”

Its statement said: "This delay will affect our audit report and our ability to be declared a going concern, jeopardising our ability to fundraise elsewhere; and will force us to escalate scenario planning for receiving less support than we have applied for, putting jobs and our ability to serve audiences at risk."

The Bectu union said the three-month delay announced by Creative Scotland over the lack of clarity about its Scottish Government funding would have a "hugely damaging effect" on the income and jobs of its members.

Equity Scotland official Marlene Curran said the delay was "symptomatic of a broken funding model that urgently needs reform."

She added: “Our members’ jobs depend on long term, sustainable funding streams.