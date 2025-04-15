City with 'festivals in its DNA' to host major summit of European arts event leaders

The event is to take place at the base of the Edinburgh International Festival

More than 200 international festival leaders are to gather in Edinburgh for an annual summit to “drive innovation” in Europe’s arts events programme.

The capital is to host the Arts Festivals Summit 2025, an annual gathering of Europe’s leading festival makers.

The summit will spotlight the transformative power of festivals, underscoring the substantial economic, social, and cultural value that festivals contribute to Edinburgh and to countries throughout Europe, and shaping strategies to ensure festivals remain vital forces for societal good.

Francesca Hegyi, chief executive of the Edinburgh International Festival, said: “In Edinburgh, festivals are part of the city’s DNA and are a driving force for creativity and international exchange. Hosting the Arts Festivals Summit at The Hub reflects both the International Festival’s proud legacy in shaping cultural dialogue, but also its role in driving international connection for nearly eight decades.

“As we come together to share ideas, navigate common challenges, and explore new possibilities, we reaffirm the power of festivals not only as stages for artistic excellence, but as essential spaces for understanding, empathy, and collaboration across borders.”

Hosted by the European Festivals Association (EFA), the Edinburgh International Festival, Festivals Edinburgh, and the City of Edinburgh, the summit will highlight Edinburgh’s position as a global leader in cultural programming, offering delegates the chance to engage with the city’s festivals and cultural organisations.

The Hub.

The event is to take place at The Hub – the iconic home of the Edinburgh International Festival, the original festival that sparked Edinburgh’s legacy as the festival city, 78 years ago.

The programme, which will run from 27 to 30 April, will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops exploring the evolving role of arts and festivals in shaping cities.

Speakers include author and social philosopher, Roman Krznaric; independent researcher and co-founder of think tank Culture Policy Room, Elena Polivtseva, David Baile, chief executive of International Society for the Performing Arts based in New York, Nele Hertling, director of Performing Arts at the Academy of Arts in Berlin, as well as Natália Oszkó-Jakab, head of the Arts for the Rural Development Foundation in Hungary and Donika Rudi project director of European Festivals Fund for Emerging Artists.

Sessions will address key issues such as sustainability, accessibility, and artistic freedom while also examining the relationship between festivals and emerging artists. Looking ahead, the programme will invite participants to consider the future of festivals in an ever-changing global landscape, fostering dialogue, innovation, and collaboration across the cultural sector.

Jan Briers, president of EFA, said: "To be with 200 festival makers from all over the world together in Edinburgh, the festival city of Europe, for four days, is a great opportunity for everyone to learn, connect, and plan projects."

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge, said: “I’m delighted Edinburgh is hosting this year's European Arts Festivals Summit – it’s a fantastic opportunity for festival makers to get together and discuss all the key issues we all face.