The Church of Scotland’s next Moderator of the General Assembly has been announced

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Edinburgh minister has voiced his “surprise” at being selected as the next Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Rev Gordon Kennedy, 62, who has served as the minister of Craiglockhart Parish Church since 2012, will succeed Rt Rev Rosie Frew from May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh minister Rev Gordon Kennedy has been named as Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland 2026-27. | Andrew O'Brien

Mr Kennedy said he was happy to have the full support of his family as he prepared to be the Church’s new ambassador for 2026-27.

The Moderator is charged with chairing the General Assembly, which is made up of ministers, elders and deacons who examine the work and laws of the Church.

The Assembly also makes rulings that affect the Church’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My first reaction was surprise,” Mr Kennedy said of his appointment.

“I had never thought of being Moderator, it's not something that's been in my mind.

“During conversations with a friend, who recommended me, and with my wife it became clear there was the possibility that this was God's call for this time.

“But I am delighted and what it means to me is an opportunity for service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad