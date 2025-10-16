Church of Scotland: Edinburgh minister's 'surprise' at becoming next Moderator of General Assembly
An Edinburgh minister has voiced his “surprise” at being selected as the next Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.
Rev Gordon Kennedy, 62, who has served as the minister of Craiglockhart Parish Church since 2012, will succeed Rt Rev Rosie Frew from May.
Mr Kennedy said he was happy to have the full support of his family as he prepared to be the Church’s new ambassador for 2026-27.
The Moderator is charged with chairing the General Assembly, which is made up of ministers, elders and deacons who examine the work and laws of the Church.
The Assembly also makes rulings that affect the Church’s future.
“My first reaction was surprise,” Mr Kennedy said of his appointment.
“I had never thought of being Moderator, it's not something that's been in my mind.
“During conversations with a friend, who recommended me, and with my wife it became clear there was the possibility that this was God's call for this time.
“But I am delighted and what it means to me is an opportunity for service.”
Before his existing role at Craiglockhart Parish, Mr Kennedy served at New Cumnock Parish Church in East Ayrshire (1993-2000) and Portpatrick Parish Church linked with St Ninian’s Parish Church in Stranraer, Wigtownshire (2000-2012).
