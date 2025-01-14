Chief Vet says Scotland can ‘avoid’ foot and mouth after case found in Germany

Import ban after disease last seen in Scotland in 2001 discovered in heard of buffalo in Brandenburg

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s Chief Veterinary Officer has insisted a new outbreak of foot and mouth disease can be avoided – although she stressed she understood the “concern” of farmers after the disease was confirmed in Germany.

Sheila Voas spoke out after the disease – which was last in Scotland in 2001 – was found in a herd of water buffalo in Brandenburg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the wake of that the import of cattle, pigs and sheep to the UK from Germany has been banned.

A wood bison is seen through the closed gates of the Tierpark zoo in Berlin. The Tierpark, as well as Berlin's second zoo the Zoologischer Garten, are closed due to the outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease in a farm in the eastern federal state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin | AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile the risk level for the disease in the UK has been increased to medium, with the Scottish Government stressing it is continuing to monitor the situation.

The measures come as authorities bid to avoid a repeat of the situation in 2001, when some six million pigs, cattle and sheep had to be slaughtered in farms across the UK in a bid to eradicate the disease.

With farms in Scotland among those impacted Ms Voas said: “I appreciate the concern this latest development will be causing to the farming community and wider agricultural sector in Scotland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chief Veterinary Officer added: “We have not seen foot and mouth disease in Scotland since 2001, and, alongside government restrictions, with strict on-farm biosecurity, compliance with the swill feeding ban, and the reporting of all suspicions of notifiable disease promptly – we can avoid a further outbreak.”

She continued: “Quickly recognising clinical signs of the disease in livestock is vital to controlling and preventing it from spreading.”

Ms Voas added that while foot and mouth disease is “usually readily seen” in cows and pigs, sheep “do not always show obvious clinical signs”, and so she urged sheep farmers to “be particularly vigilant”.

Meanwhile Scottish agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said: “We have robust contingency plans in place to manage the risk of this disease to protect farmers and our food security.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said preparedness for a foot and mouth outbreak was tested in an exercise in 2018, which had simulated a “medium to large scale” event which had spread from England to Wales and Scotland.

Mr Fairlie insisted he is “confident in our ability to manage any such occurrence”.