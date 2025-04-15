Calls for 'AI solutions' as cancer services in Scotland at 'critical breaking point'

The authors of the article said the UK and Scottish governments need to work together

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts have called for the UK and Scottish Governments to work together on a cancer strategy with the current system at a “critical breaking point”.

In a comment article published in The Lancet Oncology, the researchers have called for radical action to head off deepening financial pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Scotsman, they warned the pressures in Scotland were no different to England, and also referenced Scottish failings to meet the 62-day target for treatment after a referral - saying “AI solutions” need to be used to tackle the problem.

Mark Lawler, professor of Digital Health at Queen’s University Belfast and lead author, said: “If you look at the consistency of cancer policy internationally, unfortunately, the four nations of the United Kingdom are near the bottom of that league table. Unfortunately, that means that we're not consistently delivering cancer policy in a structured sensible way that's appropriately, resourced, and we need to do things differently.

The academics suggested the use of AI to tackle waiting lists. | PA

“Top of that table is actually Denmark. Denmark had the worst outcomes for cancer in Europe, and they looked at them and realised they needed to do something about it. They made it the top priority in health, in their overall national plan. They then invested in radiotherapy and early diagnosis and surgery etc. And now they are the top in relation to consistency of cancer policy. They're not the top in terms of outcomes but they've made the best improvement in that 25-year period.”

Professor Lawler said there were some areas where Scotland excelled in treatment, but that waiting times across the UK meant a national plan was needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We need to have a cancer plan as a matter of urgency, and obviously health is devolved in the UK, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be working together, that there are certain things we can focus on, and learn from each other. Scotland is good at certain things, everyone’s good at something, it’s about bringing all of the parts together.

“From a Scottish perspective, it’s important to recognise we do something really well, for example the cancer registry in Scotland is really good. So we're capturing the information well, and we're also good at innovation in Scotland, but we need to put that together in terms of so that we innovate, so that what we do in a research capacity gets translated into being actually implemented.

“Northern Ireland waiting times are worse than in Scotland. Waiting times are a challenge. For example, there’s a 62-day target from referral to treatment, that hasn't been met since 2015. So there is something wrong there, fundamentally with that structure. In Scotland we need to look at ways to address those waiting times, for example, are there AI solutions?”

Professor Pat Price, from Imperial College London, who is chairwoman of Radiotherapy UK, said cancer care was facing a “perfect storm”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "Many of the same challenges facing cancer care in England are mirrored in Scotland. A perfect storm of pressures is coming down on the health system: post-Covid disruption, rising costs for increasingly complex cancer treatments, and a projected 30 per cent rise in cancer cases — all set against the backdrop of tight public finances. Cooperation between the four nations, guided by independent cancer experts, will be essential to improving patient outcomes.