Boy, 14, seriously injured in hospital after attack by gang of 10 teenagers

By Amy Watson
Comment
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 19:57 BST
Child in a stable condition as police say seven males and three females were involved

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital after being seriously injured in an “unprovoked attack” by a gang of 10 teenagers.

The boy was attacked at Slateford Green, Edinburgh, at about 8pm on Monday.

He was taken to the city’s Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, where he is said to be in a stable condition.

Police Scotland said seven males and three females were involved in the attack, aged in their mid to late teens.

Detective Sergeant Kimberly Tennant said: “This incident saw a teenager sustain serious injuries in an unprovoked attack and it is vital we trace all the individuals responsible.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to get in touch.

“We believe one of the suspects involved in the attack has also been injured and has made his way to Westfield Road, Edinburgh, following the incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen this injured male in the Westfield Road area to get in touch with us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam or private CCTV footage to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2315 of December 2.

