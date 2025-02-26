Bid to identify mystery woman after skull pulled from North Sea 150 miles off Aberdeenshire coast
Police have issued a facial recreation from a human skull pulled from the North Sea in the hope of identifying the mystery woman.
The skull was found by a fishing boat around 150 miles off the coast of Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, on May 15 last year.
Forensic work has confirmed the skull belongs to a woman who was under 50 years old.
Her death is being treated as unexplained by police and extensive enquiries are ongoing.
Officers have issued an image of a facial reconstruction of the woman, created by experts at the University of Dundee, and hope that someone may recognise her.
Detective Sergeant Emma Wright said: “Enquiries continue to identify this woman and establish what happened to her.
“We hope sharing this facial reconstruction will assist with our investigations and help reunite her with her family.
“If you recognise the woman’s face, or any of the other details mentioned, please get in touch with officers by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1830 of Wednesday, 15 May, 2024.”
Officers were told of the discovery at around 1.40pm on Wednesday May 15 last year.
