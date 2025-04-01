Beltane Fire Festival said the new tax, which was introduced in January, was a ‘financial strain’

Edinburgh council's park levy is a "targeted attack" on Beltane Fire Festival and “threatens the vibrancy of the city’s cultural scene”, organisers have claimed.

Announcing its event for this year, the festival said it would be the only event affected by the inclusion of Calton Hill into the Premier Parks Events Levy project. Organisers warned the tax was a "significant financial strain" on local community festivals like Beltane.

The new rules, which came into effect in January, require a levy to be added to tickets for events held in parks designated as “premier” by the council, including Princes Street Gardens, The Meadows and Bruntsfield Links, Calton Hill, Inverleith Park, Leith Links, Saughton Park and Lauriston Castle Grounds.

A statement from Beltane Fire Society said: “Beltane Fire Society expresses its deep disappointment with the recently proposed ticket levy and its implications for the cities ability to hold safe cultural and community-based events in Edinburgh. This levy, while presented alongside a minor reduction in some fees, ultimately burdens grassroots organisations like ours with a significant financial strain.

“The society has long supported efforts to preserve and enhance the cultural heritage of Edinburgh, yet the imposition of increased costs, alongside a lack of transparency and effective planning, threatens the vibrancy of the city’s cultural scene.”

A member of the Beltane Fire Society takes part in the Samhuinn Fire Festival in Edinburgh. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“The inclusion of Calton Hill into the Premier Parks Events Levy Project represents a targeted attack on our festival, because no other event on Calton Hill will meet the eligibility for the levy. The Beltane Fire Society was not consulted on the ticket levy during the public spaces consultation process, which further undermines trust between the council and event organisers.

“With skyrocketing event sector costs increasing beyond inflation, already strained budgets, and the continued mismanagement of council budgets park resources, we fear this levy will only serve to diminish Edinburgh’s thriving arts community, undermining our shared commitment to fostering cultural expression and public participation. This is a blow to both the city's heritage and the sense of belonging that events like Beltane create.”

Under the council’s rules. events with more than 20,000 attendees have to add £3 a ticket. There is no charge for events with fewer than 500 in the audience, or which charge a ticket price of £9 or less.

Following an assessment, it was determined Beltane had a “commercial element” because it charges a ticket price of more than £9 and offers hot drinks through commercial traders.

A Beltane spokeswoman said: “The ticket prices are set so that we are able to cover the costs of running the event safely.”

The charges collected are held within a protected budget with the council’s public spaces team and used to fund improvements such as eco-friendly power points, lighting and other facilities.

Edinburgh City Council said Beltane is rated a 50 per cent chargeable event due to being a charity with commercial status and have received reductions in their actual rental and other costs accordingly.

Culture and communities convener Val Walker said: “As a Council it is our duty and responsibility to manage our parks and greenspaces, protecting and preserving them for the future. The fee charged for hosting commercial events on all of our premier park sites, including at Calton Hill is ring-fenced for site improvements in the area.