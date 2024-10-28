'Beloved dad' killed in hit-and-run on Scotland street is named by police
A “beloved dad” who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Hamilton has been named by police.
James Craig, 70, from Hamilton, was struck by a dark-coloured Mercedes car at about 12.40am on Sunday.
The incident happened on the A273 near Quarry Street in the South Lanarkshire town.
The pensioner, who police say was crossing the road, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement his family said: “Our beloved dad and papa was a bright light in our lives so full of love, energy and kindness.
“It’s hard to believe he’s been taken from us far too soon.
“We were blessed to have him, and we know his warmth and laughter touched so many.
“The messages and support from family and friends have brought us comfort in this painful time, and we want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out.
“Your kind words mean so much as we remember the wonderful man he was and the love he brought to us all.”
A police investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and to trace the driver and the car.
Officers remain at the scene carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are reviewing CCTV.
Inspector Greg McLaughlan said: “Our investigation has established that the car made off in a northerly direction following the crash and we are carrying out a number of inquiries to trace the driver.
“Despite the time, there were people and vehicles in the area, and we are keen to speak to any potential witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers. We are continuing to appeal to anyone else with information to come forward.
“I would urge anyone who was in the area between 12.30am and 12.45am to contact police.
“I would also take the opportunity to appeal directly to the driver involved to do the right thing. Please come forward, identify yourself and speak to us.”
Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam or CCTV footage that could help to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 0171 of Sunday October 27.
