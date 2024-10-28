'Beloved dad' killed in hit-and-run on Scotland street is named by police

Family tribute to “bright light in our lives so full of love, energy and kindness”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A “beloved dad” who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Hamilton has been named by police.

James Craig, 70, from Hamilton, was struck by a dark-coloured Mercedes car at about 12.40am on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Craig | Police Scotland

The incident happened on the A273 near Quarry Street in the South Lanarkshire town.

The pensioner, who police say was crossing the road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement his family said: “Our beloved dad and papa was a bright light in our lives so full of love, energy and kindness.

“It’s hard to believe he’s been taken from us far too soon.

“We were blessed to have him, and we know his warmth and laughter touched so many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The messages and support from family and friends have brought us comfort in this painful time, and we want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out.

“Your kind words mean so much as we remember the wonderful man he was and the love he brought to us all.”

A police investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and to trace the driver and the car.

Officers remain at the scene carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are reviewing CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Greg McLaughlan said: “Our investigation has established that the car made off in a northerly direction following the crash and we are carrying out a number of inquiries to trace the driver.

“Despite the time, there were people and vehicles in the area, and we are keen to speak to any potential witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers. We are continuing to appeal to anyone else with information to come forward.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area between 12.30am and 12.45am to contact police.

“I would also take the opportunity to appeal directly to the driver involved to do the right thing. Please come forward, identify yourself and speak to us.”