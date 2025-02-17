BBC Scotland presenter shares devastating diagnosis but vows 'I'm not done yet'

Janice Forsyth is to continue working at her podcast company

BBC Radio Scotland presenter Janice Forsyth has revealed that she has been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

The arts and culture presenter, 65, who previously hosted The Afternoon Show, said she had hoped her symptoms were due to exhaustion following the death of her mother, but said she had recently found out she is suffering from the illness.

Ms Forsyth quietly stepped down from the show last year. She was not mentioned in a press release announcing a “shake up” of the radio station’s afternoon programming in October, which announced a new arts programme more focused on “celebrity”, hosted by Michelle McManus, who had joined the Afternoon Show’s team to replace Grant Stott in 2022.

She said: “Some of you may have noticed that I’ve been absent from your radios for a while, and I feel it’s time now to let everyone know the reason.

“From 2022, I’d been experiencing deep feelings of anxiety and finding some tasks, especially navigation, extremely difficult. I’d hoped that I was simply worn out by my many years as a freelance broadcaster and perhaps exhausted following the loss of our dear Mother, Patricia, the previous Christmas, but sadly, I now have a firm diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's disease.

“It’s been a huge blow, but I’m also feeling some relief that I finally have an explanation for lapses I’d been experiencing, and I’m managing to remain buoyant most of the time.”

She said she wanted to enjoy the arts for her “own pleasure” and suggested she would not be returning to The Afternoon Show, but said she was still working for The Big Light, the podcast production company she co-founded five years ago with producer Fiona White.

She said: “The company is going from strength to strength, and we're excited for more to come. I’m not done yet!”

Ms Forsyth was the subject of a public campaign to keep her on the airwaves following plans to cut her weekly programme The Janice Forsyth Show in 2013, which had then been running for 18 years.

Celebrities from Edwyn Collins and Alex Kapranos to then-MSP Nicola Sturgeon and author Val McDermid joined the “Keep Jannie on the Trannie” campaign. Following the campaign, the weekday Afternoon Show was launched.

Ms Forsyth said: “So, finding the cause of my trouble took a while, but I at least now know what’s been happening and am grateful for lovely friends and family, as well as for fine post-diagnosis care from NHS Scotland.

“Dear Listener - I never took my role lightly and hope I always gave my best, both for your sake and that of my interviewees. It’s been a blast, and I send a high five to everyone who tuned in on Saturday mornings or on more recent weekday afternoons and heard something interesting.

“For reasons of privacy and mental health, I plan to withdraw from social media for now, and I wish you all well.”

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: “Janice has been a hugely popular personality on our airwaves for many years. The many production teams she has collaborated with have appreciated her outstanding skill as a presenter on radio and television.

“Her warmth, relaxed interviewing style, and peerless knowledge of arts, music, and culture in Scotland and beyond, have made her a firm favourite with audiences over the decades. Everyone at BBC Scotland wishes Janice all the very best and we’ll be pleased to continue to explore suitable opportunities where we can work together.”

Dementia UK chief executive Dr Hilda Hayo said around 70,800 people across the UK are living with young onset dementia, defined as when symptoms begin before the age of 65.

She said: “We’re sorry to hear that Janice Forsyth has been diagnosed with young onset Alzheimer’s disease. A familiar face to many, Janice has shown bravery by announcing her diagnosis publicly and we hope she and her family are receiving the support they need at this time.