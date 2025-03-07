Residency was 'delichtfu fever dream', Scots writer says as hunt underway for successor

Writers from Dundee and Angus will be considered

A Scots writer has described a year-long residency with the National Library of Scotland as a 'delichtfu fever dream of magical moments', as a hunt gets underway for her successor.

Current Scots Scriever Susi Briggs said the £1,250 a month residency had allowed her to expand her work in Scots.

Now, the library is looking for a new writer in Scots from Dundee and Angus to apply for the residency and become the Scots Scriever of 2025.

A partnership with Creative Scotland, the year-long residency aims to support the creation of original writing in Scots, as well as the promotion of the language with communities throughout Scotland.

National Librarian Amina Shah said: “Our Scots Scriever initiative truly has gone from strength to strength since we took a regional approach throughout Scotland. We've covered Orcadian, Doric and Galloway Scots and now we're looking for a Scriever from the Dundee and Angus area.

“I'm excited to see who will be successful in this opportunity. They will contribute greatly to Scots work in my home town, Dundee, which I'm very excited for.”

The new Scots Scriever will be from Dundee and Angus. | National Library of Scotland

Ms Briggs said she had enjoyed working with her local community in Dumfries.

She said: “A dream o mine cam true when I wis awarded the role o Scots Scriever. It’s an affirmation that permited me tae continue the work that I love wi aw my hert. Being the Scots Scriever has been a delichtfu fever dream o magical moments.”

Shane Strachan completed his one-year residency as Scots Scriever in 2023. Strachan said he relished searching through the Library’s archives, particularly those in North East Scots, otherwise known as Doric, of which he is a native speaker and published author.

Mr Strachan said: "Being Scots Scriever gied ma the space, time and resources tae scrieve new wirks in Scots, and the confidence and platform tae write in braider Scots.

“It’s also been an affa rare opportunity tae share my dialect o North East Scots (Doric) tae a much wider audience ootside my hame region, performin tae audiences across Scotland in Edinburgh, Perth, Johnstone and Wigtown, as weel as a conference in Paris.”

The successful Dundee and Angus Scriever will produce original written work in Scots in any genre or discipline, and contribute to raising the profile, understanding and appreciation of the Scots language in general. They will also promote the Scots language to local communities in Dundee and Angus and further afield through their creative practice, and via other channels such as events and social media.

The primary aim of the 12-month residency is the creation of exciting original work in Scots. While some community engagement work will be encouraged, the Scriever will be expected to prioritise and set aside a significant amount of time during the residency for the development of new written work, including time for the exploration of the Scots language collections held at the National Library.

Funded by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland, the postholder will receive a monthly fee of £1,250 for the fixed-term residency of 12 months.