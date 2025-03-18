Anger after vandals smash windows of funeral hearse as it carries coffin

Vehicle was on its way to crematorium when it came under attack

A funeral hearse carrying a coffin has been targeted in a vandalism attack in Edinburgh.

The vehicle was on its way to a service at the city’s Warriston Crematorium when its back window was smashed after stones were thrown at Longstone Road.

Bosses at Porteous Family Funeral Directors have condemned last Thursday’s attack and posted an image of the damaged hearse on social media in a bid to hunt down the vandals.

A message from the firm states: “On our way to a funeral last week, our funeral colleagues experienced a shocking act of vandalism.

“Our hearse, which was carrying a coffin to Warriston Crematorium for a service, had its back window completely smashed with stones launched from an unknown location on Longstone Road.

“This deliberate damage was not just an attack on a vehicle which could have caused our funeral team risk of serious injury, but more importantly, is an appalling sign of disrespect towards the deceased and their grieving family.

“Funerals are the very last opportunity for family and friends to remember and celebrate the lives of their loved ones and such actions undermine the dignity and respect that should be given to someone who has died and those in our communities who are mourning.

“Sadly, however, it is very much a modern reflection of the lack of compassion and understanding we experience regularly.

“This can be in the form of verbal aggression, gestures and overall frustration from other drivers, while simply trying to carry out our duties as funeral directors.

“We condemn this disgraceful behaviour, and this matter has been passed to Police Scotland for investigation.

“In the meantime, if you witnessed this act, which took place on 13th March at approximately 2.30pm on Longstone Road, or were passing in a car that might have dashcam footage, please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Social media users have also condemned the “absolutely disgusting” attack on the vehicle.

Ann Kerr posted: “Beyond disgusting, no respect at all, poor family, so glad the Porteous Team all ok.”

Megan Ritchie said: “Awful. Hope they manage to find the person. The hurt this must have caused the family.”

And Glenda Mackenzie added: “That’s absolutely disgusting. Beggars belief the lack of respect some people have for others now, living or deceased.

“Driver must have got a terrible fright. Hopefully the perpetrators will be spotted on CCTV or dash cam.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Thursday, 13 March, 2025, officers were made aware of damage caused to a vehicle on Longstone Road, Edinburgh.