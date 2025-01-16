Scottish teacher captures stunning Jupiter photo from backyard using £80 Aldi telescope
An amateur astrophotographer has captured stunningly clear shots of Jupiter and its moons - from his own garden.
Stephen McAllister, a physics teacher from Port Glasgow, went viral in 2024 after taking incredible photos of space using a £80 telescope bought from Aldi and his phone.
Now, using the trusty set-up, the talented photographer has managed to capture a crystal clear shot of Jupiter and its fourth-largest moon Io.
Despite treacherous weather across the UK last week, Mr McAllister took the stellar shot on Friday, January 10, noting "good things come to those who wait".
"I don't think that was specifically written for astrophotographers, but with the weather being as fickle as it was in 2024, it feels like it could have been," he said.
"2025 seems to be shaping up better though already. I lucked out last week with four clear frosty nights on the bounce and one of those was set aside for the 'king of the solar system', the big gas giant.
"Quite often I am loading up the car with gear to head out the back of beyond. But I was able to shoot it from my own garden for a change, which my spine was grateful for."
To capture the photograph, Mr McAllister took several one-minute video clips, then stacked the best 50 per cent of 1,800 frames using Autostakkert-imaging software, with post processing done using a free image processing software called Registax.
"My 'planet killer' scope, a Maksutov Cassegrain, which I have nicknamed 'MC Hammer’, is a really heavy beast, but when he is on his game nobody can touch him," he said.
Luckily for those that missed out on the sight of the gas giant, Mr McAllister said Jupiter would still be fairly visible throughout the rest of the month.
"Jupiter reached opposition on the 7th of December and was at its brightest that night," he said. "Jupiter will steadily recede and fade over the next few months, but it will still be fairly well placed for viewing in January and February."
