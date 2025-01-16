Scottish teacher captures stunning Jupiter photo from backyard using £80 Aldi telescope

The clear image of Jupiter and its moon was captured from the backyard

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An amateur astrophotographer has captured stunningly clear shots of Jupiter and its moons - from his own garden.

Stephen McAllister, a physics teacher from Port Glasgow, went viral in 2024 after taking incredible photos of space using a £80 telescope bought from Aldi and his phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen McAllister with his telescope - not the Aldi one. Picture: Stephen McAllister/SWNS | Stephen McAllister/SWNS

Now, using the trusty set-up, the talented photographer has managed to capture a crystal clear shot of Jupiter and its fourth-largest moon Io.

Despite treacherous weather across the UK last week, Mr McAllister took the stellar shot on Friday, January 10, noting "good things come to those who wait".

The Aldi telescope.

"I don't think that was specifically written for astrophotographers, but with the weather being as fickle as it was in 2024, it feels like it could have been," he said.

"2025 seems to be shaping up better though already. I lucked out last week with four clear frosty nights on the bounce and one of those was set aside for the 'king of the solar system', the big gas giant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen McAllister's telescope | Stephen McAllister/SWNS

"Quite often I am loading up the car with gear to head out the back of beyond. But I was able to shoot it from my own garden for a change, which my spine was grateful for."

To capture the photograph, Mr McAllister took several one-minute video clips, then stacked the best 50 per cent of 1,800 frames using Autostakkert-imaging software, with post processing done using a free image processing software called Registax.

Stephen McAllister's image of Jupiter and its fourth-largest moon Io | Stephen McAllister/SWNS

"My 'planet killer' scope, a Maksutov Cassegrain, which I have nicknamed 'MC Hammer’, is a really heavy beast, but when he is on his game nobody can touch him," he said.

Stephen McAllister image of Jupiter's fourth-largest moon Io | Stephen McAllister/SWNS

Luckily for those that missed out on the sight of the gas giant, Mr McAllister said Jupiter would still be fairly visible throughout the rest of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad