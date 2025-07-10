All the Scottish beaches on government's designated bathing waters list as hottest day of the year forecast
The Scottish Government has released their designated bathing waters list - just in time for the hottest day of the year.
Under the Bathing Waters (Scotland) Regulations 2008, Scottish Ministers designate bathing waters where a large number of people are expected to bathe while considering past trends, facilities at these waters and promotional efforts to encourage people to bathe there.
The primary reason for designating the waters is to safeguard the health of those who use them by monitoring the water quality regularly between peak annual time of use of June 1 to September 15.
Find your nearest bathing waters in Scotland below.
Aberdeen
- Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire
- Balmedie
- Collieston
- Cruden Bay
- Fraserburgh (Philorth)
- Fraserburgh (Tiger Hill)
- Inverboyndie
- Peterhead (Lido)
- Rosehearty
- Stonehaven
Angus
- Arbroath (West Links)
- Carnoustie
- Lunan Bay
- Monifieth
- Montrose
Argyll and Bute
- Ettrick Bay
- Ganavan
- Luss Bay2
- Machrihanish
Dumfries and Galloway
- Brighouse Bay
- Carrick
- Dhoon Bay1
- Mossyard
- Rockcliffe1
- Sandyhills1
- Southerness
Dundee City
- Broughty Ferry
East Lothian
- Broad Sands
- Dunbar (Belhaven)
- Dunbar (East)
- Fisherrow Sands
- Gullane
- Longniddry
- North Berwick (Milsey Bay)
- North Berwick (West)
- Seacliff
- Seton Sands
- Thorntonloch
- Whitesands
- Yellowcraig
Edinburgh
- Portobello (Central)
- Portobello (West)
- Wardie Bay
Fife
- Aberdour (Silver Sands)
- Aberdour Harbour (Black Sands)
- Anstruther (Billow Ness)
- Burntisland
- Crail (Roome Bay)
- Elie (Harbour) and Earlsferry
- Elie (Ruby Bay)
- Kinghorn (Harbour Beach)
- Kinghorn (Pettycur)
- Kingsbarns
- Kirkcaldy (Seafield)
- Leven
- Lower Largo
- St. Andrews (East Sands)
- St. Andrews (West Sands)
Highland
- Achmelvich
- Dores2
- Dornoch
- Dunnet
- Gairloch Beach
- Loch Morlich2
- Nairn (Central)
- Nairn (East)
- Rosemarkie
- Sand Beach Gairloch
- Thurso
Inverclyde
- Lunderston Bay
Moray
- Cullen Bay
- Findhorn
- Lossiemouth (East)
North Ayrshire
- Irvine
- Largs (Pencil Beach)
- Millport Bay
- Saltcoats/Ardrossan
- Seamill
- Coldingham
- Eyemouth
- Pease Bay
- Ayr (South Beach)
- Culzean
- Girvan
- Heads of Ayr
- Maidens
- Prestwick
- Troon (South Beach)
