Edinburgh and Glasgow will see scorching temperatures this weekend. | Getty Images

Scotland is gearing up for the hottest day of the year this Saturday.

The Scottish Government has released their designated bathing waters list - just in time for the hottest day of the year.

Under the Bathing Waters (Scotland) Regulations 2008, Scottish Ministers designate bathing waters where a large number of people are expected to bathe while considering past trends, facilities at these waters and promotional efforts to encourage people to bathe there.

The primary reason for designating the waters is to safeguard the health of those who use them by monitoring the water quality regularly between peak annual time of use of June 1 to September 15.

Find your nearest bathing waters in Scotland below.

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Balmedie

Collieston

Cruden Bay

Fraserburgh (Philorth)

Fraserburgh (Tiger Hill)

Inverboyndie

Peterhead (Lido)

Rosehearty

Stonehaven

Angus

Arbroath (West Links)

Carnoustie

Lunan Bay

Monifieth

Montrose

Argyll and Bute

Ettrick Bay

Ganavan

Luss Bay2

Machrihanish

Dumfries and Galloway

Brighouse Bay

Carrick

Dhoon Bay1

Mossyard

Rockcliffe1

Sandyhills1

Southerness

Dundee City

Broughty Ferry

East Lothian

Broad Sands

Dunbar (Belhaven)

Dunbar (East)

Fisherrow Sands

Gullane

Longniddry

North Berwick (Milsey Bay)

North Berwick (West)

Seacliff

Seton Sands

Thorntonloch

Whitesands

Yellowcraig

Edinburgh

Portobello (Central)

Portobello (West)

Wardie Bay

Fife

Aberdour (Silver Sands)

Aberdour Harbour (Black Sands)

Anstruther (Billow Ness)

Burntisland

Crail (Roome Bay)

Elie (Harbour) and Earlsferry

Elie (Ruby Bay)

Kinghorn (Harbour Beach)

Kinghorn (Pettycur)

Kingsbarns

Kirkcaldy (Seafield)

Leven

Lower Largo

St. Andrews (East Sands)

St. Andrews (West Sands)

Highland

Achmelvich

Dores2

Dornoch

Dunnet

Gairloch Beach

Loch Morlich2

Nairn (Central)

Nairn (East)

Rosemarkie

Sand Beach Gairloch

Thurso

Inverclyde

Lunderston Bay

Moray

Cullen Bay

Findhorn

Lossiemouth (East)

North Ayrshire

Irvine

Largs (Pencil Beach)

Millport Bay

Saltcoats/Ardrossan

Seamill

Coldingham

Eyemouth

Pease Bay