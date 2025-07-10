All the Scottish beaches on government's designated bathing waters list as hottest day of the year forecast

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:06 BST
Edinburgh and Glasgow will see scorching temperatures this weekend.placeholder image
Edinburgh and Glasgow will see scorching temperatures this weekend. | Getty Images
Scotland is gearing up for the hottest day of the year this Saturday.

The Scottish Government has released their designated bathing waters list - just in time for the hottest day of the year.

Under the Bathing Waters (Scotland) Regulations 2008, Scottish Ministers designate bathing waters where a large number of people are expected to bathe while considering past trends, facilities at these waters and promotional efforts to encourage people to bathe there.

The primary reason for designating the waters is to safeguard the health of those who use them by monitoring the water quality regularly between peak annual time of use of June 1 to September 15.

Find your nearest bathing waters in Scotland below.

Aberdeen

  • Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

  • Balmedie
  • Collieston
  • Cruden Bay
  • Fraserburgh (Philorth)
  • Fraserburgh (Tiger Hill)
  • Inverboyndie
  • Peterhead (Lido)
  • Rosehearty
  • Stonehaven

Angus

  • Arbroath (West Links)
  • Carnoustie
  • Lunan Bay
  • Monifieth
  • Montrose

Argyll and Bute

  • Ettrick Bay
  • Ganavan
  • Luss Bay2
  • Machrihanish

Dumfries and Galloway

  • Brighouse Bay
  • Carrick
  • Dhoon Bay1
  • Mossyard
  • Rockcliffe1
  • Sandyhills1
  • Southerness

Dundee City

  • Broughty Ferry

East Lothian

  • Broad Sands
  • Dunbar (Belhaven)
  • Dunbar (East)
  • Fisherrow Sands
  • Gullane
  • Longniddry
  • North Berwick (Milsey Bay)
  • North Berwick (West)
  • Seacliff
  • Seton Sands
  • Thorntonloch
  • Whitesands
  • Yellowcraig

Edinburgh

  • Portobello (Central)
  • Portobello (West)
  • Wardie Bay

Fife

  • Aberdour (Silver Sands)
  • Aberdour Harbour (Black Sands)
  • Anstruther (Billow Ness)
  • Burntisland
  • Crail (Roome Bay)
  • Elie (Harbour) and Earlsferry
  • Elie (Ruby Bay)
  • Kinghorn (Harbour Beach)
  • Kinghorn (Pettycur)
  • Kingsbarns
  • Kirkcaldy (Seafield)
  • Leven
  • Lower Largo
  • St. Andrews (East Sands)
  • St. Andrews (West Sands)

Highland

  • Achmelvich
  • Dores2
  • Dornoch
  • Dunnet
  • Gairloch Beach
  • Loch Morlich2
  • Nairn (Central)
  • Nairn (East)
  • Rosemarkie
  • Sand Beach Gairloch
  • Thurso

Inverclyde

  • Lunderston Bay

Moray

  • Cullen Bay
  • Findhorn
  • Lossiemouth (East)

North Ayrshire

  • Irvine
  • Largs (Pencil Beach)
  • Millport Bay
  • Saltcoats/Ardrossan
  • Seamill
  • Coldingham
  • Eyemouth
  • Pease Bay
  • Ayr (South Beach)
  • Culzean
  • Girvan
  • Heads of Ayr
  • Maidens
  • Prestwick
  • Troon (South Beach)
