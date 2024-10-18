Relatives of former First Minister ‘emotional’ as people turn out to wave Salmond on to home soil.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his true home soil, he found a true homecoming.

Alex Salmond received a people’s welcome of deep regard as he arrived back in the north east of Scotland yesterday.

As the private jet which returned him from North Macedonia landed at Aberdeen Airport in high winds around 1.50pm, his supporters - parked up around the perimeter in cars and on motorbikes - waited for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the hearse carrying the saltire-draped former first minister accompanied by the family limousine pressed on out of the airport, his supporters both led him home - and followed him there.

Christina Hendry, niece of Alex Salmond, said the family were "so grateful" for the support they had been shown as the former First Minister returned to Scotland. | Contributed

On every stage of the journey to a funeral parlour in Fraserburgh, where a large crowd gathered in wait, the procession of traffic grew in places like Ellon and Mintlaw as people joined the end of the line. At the Toll of Burness, more filed in. Flags flew out the window with one purpose - to guide their man, still a leader to many, back to home turf.

As the spontaneous cortege pushed on through the Shire, people lined the streets and came out of their lone country cottages to show their respects at the roadside. A postie doffed his cap. A line of pipers played him into Fraserburgh.

Christina Hendry, 29, the niece of Alex Salmond and daughter of Mr Salmond’s sister, Gail, said the show of people had left the family “so emotional”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are so grateful to North Macedonia and the send off they gave him. It was so dignified and he had so much respect. We just want to say a massive thank you to them and also a thank you to everyone in Scotland and the welcome home he received.

“We wanted to be there to welcome him at the airport, we felt that was important, but the welcome on the streets it ... has been so emotional.

“People have lined the streets, people have been holding their caps, children have been waving. There have been saltires everywhere. There aren’t really words about how grateful we feel to everybody.”

Ms Hendry, 29, who was born in Cruden Bay but lives in the Borders, said: “There are so many emotions right now. We are all still in shock, to be honest, but I think the way everyone has banded together and the reception he has received here, has been amazing. The streets of Mintlaw were lined, there were pipers coming into Fraserburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The car cavalcade went on for miles and the Yes Bikers, well we can’t thank them enough as they made sure that he got here safely.

“Moira said that this is what he would have loved.

“He loved a car cavalcade, loved them, so I am glad we got to do one last one. It has been incredible. We are feeling a lot of love.”

Ms Hendry was on the tarmac at the airport as her uncle was lowered from the plane into the hearse as the chillest of winds blew off the North Sea and Mr Salmond’s favourite piper, Connor Sinclair, who accompanied him during his time as First Minister, sent Freedom Come All Ye into the cold air.

Earlier, the family, including his widow Moira, had gathered at her home in Strichen to watch Mr Salmond depart Macedonia live on television. Then, as he travelled west some 1,500 miles on a private jet, they drove down the A90 to meet him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also waiting for Mr Salmond airside was Kenny MacAskill MP, now acting leader of the Alba party following the death of his friend of more than 60 years. He said he had been moved to tears by the “spontaneous” show of support.

Mr MacAskill said the Yes Bikers had on Thursday offered to act as outriders to Mr Salmond’s funeral cortege, an offer which the family was “delighted” to accept. From Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling they travelled on the deep roar of their engines.

He added: “A car cavalcade seemed to follow on behind and it was a very fiittng tribute. What most heartened myself and the family were the turnout of ordinary citizens at towns and villages all the way from the airport to Fraserburgh, standing at their homes and getting out their vehicles to pay tribute.

“I know that was very heartening for Moira. It was a difficult day for her but to see young and old coming to pay their respects, it shows the mark of the man and just how revered he was, particularly in the North East of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I even saw the postie park his car, get out and doff his cap. So these things were remarkably touching. They were bringing tears to my eyes.”

Mr MacAskill said he felt a “profound sorrow” as he waited for Mr Salmond on the tarmac.

“But it was my duty to step forward. We have been friends for 60 years, comrades in arms for 45. It was my duty to support his family.

“We wanted to get him home to his family and we want him to be remembered and I think the fact that we saw so many people turn out at very short notice, spontaneously standing on what is a working day I think just shows the mark of the man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Cameron, a prison officer of Fraserburgh, said it was important to come out for Mr Salmond given he was “such a great man of the independence movement”.

He added: “He has represented this area for so many years. This was his home and he has done so much for the area over the years. He was so engaged in what was going on locally. You just had to make a phone call and if he was available, he would be there helping us raising money for the independence movement.

“Today just shows who the man was, especially locally. People cared about him.”

Charles Stephen (left) and Neil Cameron (right) were among Mr Salmond's supporters in Fraserburgh. | contributed

Charles Stephen, 71, of Fraserburgh, a retired education officer, was one of around 200 people who gathered outside Alexander Buchan and Sons as Mr Salmond’s coffin arrived. Visibly moved by the occasion, Mr Stephen, a SNP branch member and occasional golf partner of Mr Salmond, said: “Our strongest voice has fallen silent.”