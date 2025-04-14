A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after crash on Scottish road

The crash involved two vehicles

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Stirling.

The collision, which involved a Volvo XC90 car and a motorbike, happened on the A82 near Crianlarich at about 11.50am on Sunday.

The 35-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

The road was closed for about two hours following the incident and reopened at about 1.50pm.

Police are appealing for information after the incident. (Picture: Police Scotland)

Inspector David Marr of the road policing unit said: “Our inquiries are ongoing, but I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.