8 spectacular images from Scotland's largest pumpkin patch as Halloween approaches
Stunning drone pictures show more than 70,000 pumpkins on one of the UK's largest patches.
The pumpkins are made up of 27 different varieties, and grown at the Balgone Estate, near North Berwick in East Lothian.
The ten-acre farm was started by school friends Alex Humphreys, 25, and David Grant-Suttie, 26, whose family own the land and the broader farm.
Staff members Genevieve and Jasmine were pictured inspecting the various types of pumpkins and squashes, which will be sold for between £1 and £10, depending on weight.
The site has now become the largest pumpkin farm in Scotland, and will soon welcome hundreds of members of the public to pick their pumpkins every weekend in October - just in time for Halloween.
Here, The Scotsman brings you the best images taken from the Balgone Estate.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.