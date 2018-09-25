Scottish mum’s horror after entire family catch disease on first holiday

A mum has spoken of her horror after her both her daughters caught hand-foot-and-mouth disease on their first ever family holiday.

Danielle MacIntyre, 25, spent £3,000 on a seven-night break to the Club Mac hotel in Alcudia, Majorca, with children Nevah, aged three, and five-month-old Milla.

The effects of the foot and mouth disease on five-month-old Milla MacIntyre while on holiday. Picture: SWNS

The care assistant, from Glasgow, jetted off to the Spanish resort on September 7 but says their dream holiday turned into a nightmare when eldest daughter Nevah fell ill.

Danielle says seeing her daughter in such a state was “horrible”.

The mum-of-two said: “It was our first ever family holiday and all my family came including my mum.

“I was already anxious to take the girls on holiday because I thought they would keep crying on the plane but they were actually great.

“On day five my eldest was sick and started to get cold symptoms.

“Her temperature was high and she had a runny nose - it was terrible.

“And when I approached the onsite doctor about it the following day he had said she was dehydrated.

“I knew that was a lot of nonsense because she had drunk plenty liquids.”

But on the day the family was due to fly back home, Nevah’s condition worsened, as she developed red spots all over her feet and hands.

And once home, Danielle who is currently on maternity leave, noticed baby Milla also appeared unwell and with a rash also spreading all over her body.

Danielle took Milla to a Glasgow doctor who confirmed they both had hand-foot-and-mouth disease.

The infection affects children under 10 and causes spots to develop on the hands and feet.

Tiny Milla was screaming in agony and even rushed to hospital after fears her sores had become infected.

Danielle has been left furious as she discovered a warning has been in place about the hotel’s outbreak since May.

But she claims she was kept in the dark by her travel company, Jet2.

She said: “I’m so gutted that this disease has ruined our holiday.

“When I spoke to Jet2 about it they said if there was an outbreak then people would have been given a choice to move hotel but I wasn’t given that choice.

“It turns out there was warning letter on the Thomas Cook desk regarding the disease but since my holiday was with Jet2, I had no reason to go to the Thomas Cook desk.

“I know getting this disease is very possible but I just don’t get why we were not warned.

“They obviously didn’t want to put it out there which is why they want to put it under wraps.

“My mum and her partner both work in health and they were not allowed back into work for a while because their workplace thought they may still be carrying it.

“So from that they lost a couple days worth of earnings.”

A spokesman for Jet2 said: “We are aware of a small number of cases of hand-foot-and-mouth at the Club Mac Hotel in Alcudia, and we have briefed our team on how to spot and prevent the spread of the illness.

“We would like to assure our customers that their health and safety is our number one priority, and we work closely with all hotels to ensure that health and safety standards meet the very high requirements that we and our customers expect.”