Scottish island named in list of UK's coolest postcodes to move to in 2025

It perhaps comes as no surprise that the island is a well-known spot for whisky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Scotland’s west coast islands has been included the “hottest neighbourhoods” to live in 2025.

From micro-breweries to favourite pub lunch spots, seaside saunas to resurrected distilleries, the Sunday Times has compiled a list of eleven places it claims are the UK’s coolest places to live this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PA42 Port Ellen, the biggest town on Islay, has made the list with the island’s dramatic scenery and whitewashed distilleries dotted about the landscape.

A view of the rocky shore of a small town Port Ellen at sunrise

The 25-mile long Inner Hebridean island has been described as a location for “party islanders,” with newly refurbished watering holes to dip in and out of.

Port Ellen Distillery, on Islay, has recently reopened.

The 'coolest' postcodes 2025 The postcodes included in the list were: PA42 Port Ellen B9 Digbeth, Birmingham BT56 Portrush, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland CH2, Hoole, Cheshire RH20, Fittleworth, West Sussex LS28, Farsley, Leeds GL14, Newnham, Gloucestershire TR18, Newlyn, Cornwall SA42, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Wales SE20, Penge, southeast London HU1, Hull, East Yorkshire

These include the recently resurrected Port Ellen distillery. After being closed for more than four decades, the cult whisky spot has now reopened with an ultra-modern Scot-Scandi style, boasting stunning views of the island’s coast and to Carraig Fhada lighthouse.

Later this year, the old Islay Hotel, a few miles from the LVMH-owned Ardbeg distillery on the isle, will reopen, having been transformed by Russell Sage Studio and rechristened Ardbeg House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lagavulin distillery is also on the island, among others

There is also the Three Distilleries Pathway to build up an appetite on before grabbing a fish and chip supper from SeaSalt, a bistro and takeaway, or the Machrie, a Michelin Guide-approved hotel and restaurant adorned with artworks by Tracey Emin and Grayson Perry, for Loch Gruinart oysters and Ardtalla venison.