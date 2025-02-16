Scottish island named in list of UK's coolest postcodes to move to in 2025
One of Scotland’s west coast islands has been included the “hottest neighbourhoods” to live in 2025.
From micro-breweries to favourite pub lunch spots, seaside saunas to resurrected distilleries, the Sunday Times has compiled a list of eleven places it claims are the UK’s coolest places to live this year.
PA42 Port Ellen, the biggest town on Islay, has made the list with the island’s dramatic scenery and whitewashed distilleries dotted about the landscape.
The 25-mile long Inner Hebridean island has been described as a location for “party islanders,” with newly refurbished watering holes to dip in and out of.
The postcodes included in the list were:
PA42 Port Ellen
B9 Digbeth, Birmingham
BT56 Portrush, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland
CH2, Hoole, Cheshire
RH20, Fittleworth, West Sussex
LS28, Farsley, Leeds
GL14, Newnham, Gloucestershire
TR18, Newlyn, Cornwall
SA42, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Wales
SE20, Penge, southeast London
HU1, Hull, East Yorkshire
These include the recently resurrected Port Ellen distillery. After being closed for more than four decades, the cult whisky spot has now reopened with an ultra-modern Scot-Scandi style, boasting stunning views of the island’s coast and to Carraig Fhada lighthouse.
Later this year, the old Islay Hotel, a few miles from the LVMH-owned Ardbeg distillery on the isle, will reopen, having been transformed by Russell Sage Studio and rechristened Ardbeg House.
There is also the Three Distilleries Pathway to build up an appetite on before grabbing a fish and chip supper from SeaSalt, a bistro and takeaway, or the Machrie, a Michelin Guide-approved hotel and restaurant adorned with artworks by Tracey Emin and Grayson Perry, for Loch Gruinart oysters and Ardtalla venison.
To take a break from the drinking, or if it’s not your thing at all, you can head to the Machrie’s spa with seaweed-infused facials, or The Blue Letterbox, a gift shop and post office which stocks works by more than 40 Hebridean crafters and ice cream from the isle of Arran.
