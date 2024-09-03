Scotland’s national service in recruitment drive for firefighter control staff

It is a harrowing telephone call that begins with six words: “There’s a fire in my flat.”

The woman on the end of the line can barely contain her fear as she explains how she is trapped in her first floor property, with black smoke billowing through the gaps under the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But over the course of two fraught minutes, she is never alone. On the call with her is Beth McInnes, a firefighter control based in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s (SFRS) Johnstone operations control room.

Calmly and methodically, she constantly reassures the woman, offering support and guidance until the sound of sirens announces the arrival of fire crews.

Now, an audio recording of the 999 call has been released by the service to illustrate the vital role played by Ms McInnes and her colleagues, and to help recruit other firefighter control staff.

The recording captures the response to a fire that broke out in the stairwell of a block of flats in Glasgow earlier this year. The caller, who was ultimately rescued along with another person in the building, said she was indebted to Ms McInnes for her help.

“I feared for my life that night,” explained the woman, who wished to remain anonymous. “I’m incredibly thankful for all the help from Beth and all firefighters to help me.”

Beth McInnes described the emergency response as a "team effort." Picture: SFRS | SFRS

During the call, Ms McInnes, who was working a night shift at the time, could hear the woman was audibly frightened, but offered reassurance as well as practical steps to ensure she remained safe, such as staying near an open window in order to get fresh air.

Looking back, the SFRS officer played down her contribution to the rescue effort, describing it as a “team effort”.

“As much as I was the one on the phone, the rest of the team in the control room supported me,” she said. “I’m glad that the caller was brought to safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McInnes only joined the service earlier this year after looking for “new challenges” in her career following close to a decade in the hospitality industry.

“Every moment in this job brings me great satisfaction,” she said. “It's truly fulfilling to know that I could potentially be a source of reassurance and comfort for someone in their time of need and have the opportunity to make a positive impact every day.”

The SFRS is currently recruiting for firefighter control staff. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

The SFRS pointed out Ms McInnes and her colleagues have a “critical” role as the initial point of contact for emergency calls, and the first responders who callers speak to in times of “crisis”.

The SFRS is recruiting for operations control staff across its three sites in Johnstone, Dundee and Edinburgh.

Area commander control Jacqui MacDonald said: “Our firefighter control play an important role in responding to various emergencies, from fires to water rescue. I encourage those who have strong teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills under pressure to apply.