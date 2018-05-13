Scottish endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont gears up to smash 132 year penny farthing record

Record-breaking Scottish cyclist Mark Beaumont has ramped up training as he prepares to smash another world record but this time atop a vintage bike.

Mark, who holds the record for cycling 18,000 miles around the world, will go wheel to wheel with 10 Penny Farthing professionals at the World Cycling Revival festival on June 15 in a bid to beat the current record, set in 1886.

Record-breaking long-distance cyclist Mark Beaumont prepares to take on the R.White's Lemonade Penny Farthing One Hour World Record next month at the World Cycling Revival festival. Pic: Ben Queenborough

He hopes to beat the 19th century time for going further than anyone else on the ancient contraption in an hour.

The distance to beat is 22 miles and 150 yards, which was set by WA Rowe Massachusetts.

The current English record was set in 1891 at the same Herne Hill location Mark will be racing at, and stands at 21 miles and 180 yards.

During a training session the city-based round-the-world cyclist said: “I’ve taken on some crazy challenges in my career, but the R.White’s lemonade world record is certainly the quirkiest to date.

“Training for a 23-and-a-half-mile hour dash is one thing – but doing that on a penny farthing is barmy! I’m not afraid to have a bit of fun out there but I’m in it to win it for sure.”

The lemonade brand R.White’s will champion the race and other activities over the three-day cycling event.

The World Cycling Revival is a vintage-inspired sporting, music and lifestyle festival that celebrates 200 years of the bicycle. The event will be taking place at one of the oldest and most famous cycling tracks in the world, Herne Hill Velodrome,

François-Marie Menoret, of R.White’s added: “The penny farthing is a British icon and a playful nod to R.White’s humble Victorian beginnings, so it is only fitting that this record attempt is taking place just down the road from where our lemonade was first produced. It’s incredibly exciting to have Mark Beaumont participating in the One Hour World Record and we’ll be cheering – and cheersing him on – from the side-lines!”

