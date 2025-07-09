The minibus had travelled to Glasgow from Hertfordshire

A cat centre in Glasgow is appealing to find the owners of a cat which emerged from the engine of a bus which had travelled almost 400 miles from the south of England.

The charity said the distinctive cat was discovered on Monday when the minibus arrived at the Parks of Hamilton Depot in Blantyre.

The centre are appealing to try and trace the cat’s owner | Scotland Cat Centre/Cats Protection

The bus set off from South Mimms services, Hertfordshire, and made stops at Norton Canes services and Lancaster services before arriving in Glasgow.

When the bus arrived back at the Parks of Hamilton depot in Blantyre, the cat jumped out of the engine as the driver opened it.

She stuck around the depot for a couple of days before being safely brought to the centre.

She has been named Scout by the centre, was checked by a vet and is estimated to be just one year old.

The cat was taken to the centre in Glasgow after being found on Monday | Scotland Cat Centre/Cats Protection

Deputy centre manager, Rachael Ward, said: “The first thing Scout did was eat an entire pouch of food in one go before settling down for a two-hour nap - clearly thankful for some safety and absolutely exhausted!

“She is underweight but otherwise in good body condition, just very dirty from her travels. Surprisingly, and thankfully, she is completed uninjured after her ordeal.

“Scout is a domestic shorthair, white and tortoiseshell in colour, with quite distinctive markings. We’re hopeful that with enough attention, her owner will recognise her.

“Sadly, Scout is not microchipped. We would be so, so grateful if people could share her story. It would be a miracle to reunite her with her owner.”