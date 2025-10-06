Enquiries are ongoing.

A man has been taken to hospital after an assault at a bus stop in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were called to the stop on Main Street in St Boswells around 12.40am on Saturday after a 22-year-old man was approached and then assaulted by two males.

The 22-year-old was then taken to hospital for treatment to a serious injury.

Officers have said enquiries are ongoing. Police are keen to speak to two men seen at the time of the incident.

Police are investigating the incident.

The first man is described as white, around 6ft, with short, spiky blonde hair and wearing a black tank top. The second man is described as white, around 5ft 9ins, with short dark blonde hair.

Officers ‘looking to trace dark-coloured car’ parked at bus stop around time of incident

Detective Constable Carmichael said: “We believe the men seen at the time of this assault can assist with our enquiries and we are keen to speak to them or anyone who knows them.

“Our enquiries show there was a dark-coloured car parked at the bus stop around the time of the incident and we are keen to trace this vehicle as those inside may be able to help with our investigation.

“We are also asking anyone with private CCTV or who was driving around the time to check to see if they have captured anything that could help to get in touch.”