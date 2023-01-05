News you can trust since 1817
Scottish borders news: Woman dies in hospital after floodwater rescue

A woman has died in hospital after being pulled from a river in the Scottish Borders on Hogmanay.

By Katherine Hay
15 minutes ago

The 55-year-old, who has not yet been named, was rescued from a flooded area at Walkerburn at about 12.20am on December 31.

She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but she died on January 2, police confirmed on Thursday.

A second woman was also rescued from the same area. Her condition is unknown.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.20am on Saturday December 31, police were called to reports of people within flood waters at Walkerburn, Scottish Borders.

“Two women were rescued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Sadly one of the women, 55, died at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Monday.”