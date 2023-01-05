A woman has died in hospital after being pulled from a river in the Scottish Borders on Hogmanay.

The 55-year-old, who has not yet been named, was rescued from a flooded area at Walkerburn at about 12.20am on December 31.

She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but she died on January 2, police confirmed on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second woman was also rescued from the same area. Her condition is unknown.

The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but she died on January 2, police confirmed on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.20am on Saturday December 31, police were called to reports of people within flood waters at Walkerburn, Scottish Borders.

“Two women were rescued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad