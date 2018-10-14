Scottish actor Richard Madden expected to be next James Bond

Have your say

Scottish actor Richard Madden is expected to be announced as the next James Bond, according to reports.

The Renfrewshire-born performer is best known for his roles as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones and the recent BBC thriller Bodyguard.

Eon Productions executive producer Barbara Broccoli, who will have final say on the next Bond, has reportedly been impressed with Madden’s recent work and is set to approach him about taking on the part.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “It’s seriously looking like he is going to get the job.”

Filming for the fifth and last Bond movie with lead actor Daniel Craig has already begun.