JPI

The Hastings family said they were heartbroken, as a statement said the disappearance of Jenny was being treated by police as a "high risk missing person case"

Scottish rugby international Scott Hastings has said his family is “absolutely heartbroken” as he confirmed his wife, Jenny, has been missing since Tuesday after disappearing at a popular wild swimming spot in the Firth of Forth.

Jenny Hastings, who was said to be a keen swimmer and triathlete, was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon in Wardie Bay, Edinburgh - after going for a swim.

HM Coastguard was alerted around 3pm to concerns for a woman in the sea, with a number of lifeboats and helicopters deployed. The search was called off later that evening. However, authorities said the missing woman had not been found.

A statement issued by Mr Hastings and other members of his family, including children Corey and Kerry-Anne, requested the family be given privacy. The statement said Ms Hastings’s disappearance had been described by police as a "high risk missing person case".

Jenny and Scott Hastings at the launch of Support In Mind Scotland's "100 Streets Challenge 2019". Picture: Scott Louden | JPI

"The Hastings family are absolutely heart broken,” the statement said.

"Jenny and Scott have a huge following of friends from all walks of life, including those that work in the media, and we ask that at this moment in time we are allowed to grieve privately with family members.

"For the time being, we request that you hold off from messaging us directly and/or posting on any social media until further news. We know that you all care for us deeply and as soon as we hear any update from the police, we will advise you accordingly.

"We miss our Jenny. She leaves a gaping hole in all our hearts and hope that she is returned to us safely so that we can celebrate her remarkable life".

The statement is attributed to "Scott, Corey, Daniel, Kerry-Anne & Ian".

The statement added that Ms Hastings, 60, had "struggled with her mental health for a number of years".

She has spoken about her struggles in interviews and, with her husband, headed a charity campaign to keep people active and improve their mental wellbeing.

The 100 Streets challenge, for Support in Mind Scotland, encouraged people to get out for exercise with friends.

The couple were ambassadors for the charity, and have used their own personal mental health experiences to encourage people to sign up to the campaign over the years.

At the launch of the challenge in 2019, Mr Hastings said: “Jenny and I have had great fun taking part each year and we are really looking forward to undertaking the challenge again.”

Wardie Bay on the Firth of Forth | Lisa Ferguson / National World

Mr Hastings is the younger brother of former Scotland rugby captain Gavin and won 65 caps for Scotland between 1986 to 1997. He also played twice for the British Lions. The couple’s daughter, Kerry-Anne, is a former Scottish international hockey player.