Fire at the Scotstoun Leisure Centre on Wednesday (Photo: @ScottSweeney73)

Huge plumes of grey smoke have been seen filling up the sky – emanating to the rear of the Scotstoun Leisure Centre in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Witnesses have reported that they have seen fire crews and other emergency services attending the blaze.

News outlets have reported that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two fire engines are currently at the scene outside the rear of the complex.

A spokeswoman said that the fire is in the open near the building, but is not affecting the building.

There are believed to be no reports of any injuries.

More to follow.

