Scots woman shares protective grandfather’s ‘rules' for dating granddaughter

Have your say

A tweet outlining a grandfather's hilarious rules for dating his granddaughter has gone viral.

Amie McHugh from Airdrie revealed the Whatsapp message written completely in capital letters, sent by grandfather William laying down criterion for the 21-year-old future partners to adhere to.

Demands included that any future boyfriend must be a Celtic fan, must own a car and must be financially well off.

The full list read: "Rule 1 he must be RC [Roman Catholic]. Rule 2 he must be Celtic supporter. Rule 3 he must be working.

"Rule 4 I must like him. Rule 5 he must like me. Rule 6 he must be financially well off.

"Rule 7 he must never look at another girl while in this relationship. Rule 8 he must be very kind. Rule 9 he must have a car.

"Rule 10 whenever in my company he must offer to pay bill."

The die hard Celtic fan went onto warn his granddaughter that he may lay down more demands in future.

'Howlin'

McHugh posted the original image on February 16 accompanied by a caption that read "Howlin at ma grandas rules for ma boyfriend :)))))"

The original post has been interacted with over 6,500 times, with replies ranging from tickled to bemused.

Tweeter @daniellabonner commented: "I am crying I think I’m in love with him".

Another tweeter highlighted the grandfather's inappropriate first two rules which demanded that the 21-year-old's boyfriend be Roman Catholic and a Celtic fan.

@graemedickie27 wrote: "Sorry Granda William Rule 1 and 2 are oot the windae, dont mind paying for the bill but auld yin."