Scots woman, 28, dies in Turkey after gastric band surgery

A Scots woman has died while undergoing gastric band surgery in Turkey.

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 20:12 BST

Shannon Bowe, 28, from Denny, died during the procedure, where a band is used to reduce the size of the stomach, on 31 March.

Tributes have been paid to the 28-year-old on social media. Her boyfriend, Robert Stirling, wrote: "Sleep tight my angel, love you forever and always."

Another friend wrote: “My heart is sore for you and everyone that loved you. We have had some of the best memories and you really did make everyone laugh with your ways. Love you forever and I’m going to miss your voice and laugh more than anything.”

Shannon Bowe, 28, of Denny died after travelling to Turkey for a gastric band operation. PIC: Contributed.
The Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed it was involved in the case and liasing with the family and authorities in Turkey.

A statement said: "We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities."

