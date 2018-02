Elise Christie was taken out of the Gangneung Ice Arena on a stretcher after crashing on the last bend of her semi-final heat.

READ MORE - Video: Speed skater Elise Christie crashes out of 500m Olympic final

Elise Christie (left) crashes out in the 1,500m semi-final. Picture: PA

Christie tried to cut through to take second place but took out China’s Li Jinyu and slid into the barriers, where she was tended by medics.

The 27-year-old Great Britain medal hope was then taken out of the arena as the official race scoreboard showed that she had also been penalised.