Scots 'remortgaging their homes' to fund private health care, MPs told

Elaine Stewart made the comments in Westminster

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish patients are “borrowing money and re-mortgaging their homes to go private” and skip NHS waiting lists north of the border, an MP has claimed.

Elaine Stewart, the Labour MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, told the Commons: “Almost one in six Scots are stuck on an NHS waiting list. People are borrowing money and remortgaging their homes to go private because they can’t bear the pain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She claimed the SNP in Holyrood had “abandoned the principles of NHS care at the point of entry”.

Hospitals throughout England are at near full capacity. See PA story . Photo from: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting replied: “I strongly agree with (Ms Stewart) and, as I said during the general election campaign, and quoted regularly by the SNP, all roads lead to Westminster and down that road from Westminster is a record increase in funding for the Scottish Government through the Barnett formula.”

Turning to Scottish plans for NHS recovery, Mr Streeting continued: “I know some have expressed concerns at the lack of detail on plans to drive down waiting times.