Scots rail bosses back young girl’s ‘invisible disability’ campaign

A 13-year-old schoolgirl with Crohn’s Disease has campaigned for signs on the doors of toilets at all Scottish railway stations to raise awareness of ‘invisible’ disabilities.

Grace Warnock faced criticism for using disabled toilets by ignorant strangers - so she came up with a design which includes both a person in a wheelchair and a standing person with a heart, symbolising people with invisible conditions.

Train operator ScotRail have installed ‘Grace’s Sign’ at accessible toilets in its stations across the country.

The innovative signs can also be found at other locations across the country including the Scottish Parliament, V&A Dundee and St. Enoch shopping centre in Glasgow.

Andrew Marshall-Roberts, ScotRail access and inclusion manager said: “We are committed to making Scotland’s railway open and accessible to all and installing Grace’s Sign at our stations is just one of the ways we’re doing that.

“Grace is an inspiration and we’re proud to support her campaign to raise awareness that not all disabilities can be seen.”

Joe Fitzpatrick, Scottish Government minister for public health, sport and wellbeing, said: “Grace’s idea of an inclusive sign is a simple but effective way to highlight the accessibility challenges faced by many passengers.

“I am delighted to see this inspirational young individual’s idea put into practice on our rail network as it demonstrates shows the benefits of listening to and acting on the views of affected groups.

“It would be good to see even more locations and transport operators implement Grace’s sign.”

ScotRail has also made it easier for people who are disabled, pregnant or less able to stand, with a trial of pin-badges on the Edinburgh to Glasgow route, to make priority passengers easily identifiable and to encourage all customers to be more considerate.