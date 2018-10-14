Scots firefighters use ‘Smokey Paws’ equipment to revive dog after fire

Two people have been rescued and a dog revived by firefighters after a blaze broke out at a block of flats in Clermiston.

Approximately 20 firefighters were called to the incident at Alan Breck Gardens in Edinburgh at around 7.50pm on Saturday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze in the common stair was “well-developed” when they arrived at the scene, with its crews from the Sighthill and Crewe Toll fire stations having to wear breathing equipment to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman said: “One female and one male were rescued by firefighters and both were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

He added that firefighters also resuscitated a bull terrier who was overcome by smoke, using “Smokey Paws” equipment.

It is thought to be the first time that the new equipment - an oxygen mask specifically designed for animals - has been successfully deployed in the Edinburgh area.

Images sent to Evening News show emergency services, including paramedics, entering a block of flats on the street.

One of the fire vehicles can be seen with its ladder extended to a top floor flat.

One eyewitness who lives on the street told the Evening News: “There were no visible flames but there was lots of smoke.

“There were people in there but they’re out now.

“There was a guy hanging out the window waiting to be helped.”

Local councillor Mark Brown, who was at the scene, said: “A big thanks goes to all aspects of the emergency services; fire, police and ambulance for their very quick response to the incident.

“Stair fires are not great because of how quickly they can spread so their professionalism is to be applauded for making the site safe.”

He added that there didn’t appear to be any indication of any serious injuries in the incident.

Cllr Brown also said that the city council’s housing services had been alerted to the incident and would be in attendence.

The incident is believed to have started around 7.45pm this evening.

The street is cordoned off while emergency services continue to work at the scene.