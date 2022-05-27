ScotRail incident: Rail services between Edinburgh and Glasgow affected as person hit by train

Rail passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow could face delays or cancellations on Friday (May 27) following reports of a person being struck by a train.

By Gary Flockhart
Friday, 27th May 2022, 1:19 pm
Updated Friday, 27th May 2022, 1:35 pm

It occured on the line between Glasgow and Motherwell, with emergency services attending the scene.

ScotRail reported that due to the incident, services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh, via Shotts may be ‘cancelled, delayed or revised’.

One service between Edinburgh and Glasgow has already been cancelled.

In a post on Twitter, ScotRail wrote: “NEW: Due to an incident involving the emergency services, train services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“Ticket acceptance: 2L Dalmuir to Larkhall services to divert via Carmyle and terminate at Motherwell. 2R Dalmuir to Motherwell services to divert via Carmyle. 2C Dalmuir to Motherwell / Cumbernauld services to divert via Carmyle.”

