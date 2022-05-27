It occured on the line between Glasgow and Motherwell, with emergency services attending the scene.
ScotRail reported that due to the incident, services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh, via Shotts may be ‘cancelled, delayed or revised’.
One service between Edinburgh and Glasgow has already been cancelled.
In a post on Twitter, ScotRail wrote: “NEW: Due to an incident involving the emergency services, train services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
“Ticket acceptance: 2L Dalmuir to Larkhall services to divert via Carmyle and terminate at Motherwell. 2R Dalmuir to Motherwell services to divert via Carmyle. 2C Dalmuir to Motherwell / Cumbernauld services to divert via Carmyle.”