ScotRail Alliance to invest £400,000 in cycling facilities

Scotland's railway stations will soon be made more bike-friendly, thanks to a new initiative.

The Scotrail Alliance (a close working relationship between Abellio ScotRail and Network Rail Scotland Route) has announced that they will spend £400,000 on improving access and facilities for cyclists at Scotland’s railway stations.

It is hoped the funding boost will encourage more commuters to cycle and take the train

Every year for the next four years, £100,000 of the Cycle Fund will be made available to local councils and community organisations, providing up to half of project costs.

The kinds of projects eligible for funding will include improving signage for cyclists travelling to and from stations, upgrading connections between stations and town centres, and introducing new facilities for customers bringing their bikes to stations.

The Scotrail Alliance have already made facilities better for cyclists at many Scottish railway stations in recent years, adding space for more than 1,200 bikes across the country.

But the new fund allows local cyclists to ask for what they need at their station, rather than simply hoping it will be provided over time.

“We are encouraging councils and local community groups to take advantage of this great opportunity. It’s all part of our plan to build the best railway Scotland has ever had,” said ScotRail Alliance Cycling Manager, Kathryn Mackay.

Officials are also hoping that improved facilities will ultimately encourage more people to get on their bikes and travel by train, rather than taking the car.