The Met Office has extended its amber alerts across huge parts of Scotland with up to 50mm of rain expected to fall in some part in the next few hours.

The extreme downfalls - the equivalent of three weeks of rain - have had a significant impact on travel, with several rail lines already closed for the day, and environment agency SEPA has a number of flood warnings in place. The amber alerts are now in place until 2:00pm covering parts of Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland. An amber warning means there is potential risk to life and property.

The warning said: “Another spell of heavy rain is expected to move east across northern Scotland during Sunday morning and clear during the afternoon. A further 20-30 mm of rain could fall fairly widely within the warning area with a few places seeing 40-50 mm, with much of this falling in a 6-9 hour period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office, areas of the Highlands and central Scotland could see up to 180mm - seven inches - of rain - while Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 48 flood warnings and 17 flood alerts covering Angus, Ayrshire, Argyll and Bute, and parts of the Highlands, north-east Scotland and the Scottish Borders.

Cadgers Brae Beefeater flooding from Polmont Burn near Falkirk, left cars submerged (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Travel has been severely disrupted this weekend. and three rail lines are already closed for the entire day. Scotrail took the decision based on the “imminent risk” of the Spey River bursting its banks and flooding the railway: Services hit are the Edinburgh / Glasgow Queen Street - Inverness; Aberdeen - Inverurie; and Inverness - Elgin.

Several football matches were postponed yesterday while organisers of the Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry cancelled Saturday’s event after it was deemed “no longer safe to proceed.”

The hugely popular family attraction, set within Faskally Woods, attracts thousands of people to the town. Organisers held an emergency meeting of its health and safety team, and concluded it could not go ahead