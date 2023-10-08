Scotland’s weather: amber alert extended as Scotrail closes three rail lines
The extreme downfalls - the equivalent of three weeks of rain - have had a significant impact on travel, with several rail lines already closed for the day, and environment agency SEPA has a number of flood warnings in place. The amber alerts are now in place until 2:00pm covering parts of Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland. An amber warning means there is potential risk to life and property.
The warning said: “Another spell of heavy rain is expected to move east across northern Scotland during Sunday morning and clear during the afternoon. A further 20-30 mm of rain could fall fairly widely within the warning area with a few places seeing 40-50 mm, with much of this falling in a 6-9 hour period.”
According to the Met Office, areas of the Highlands and central Scotland could see up to 180mm - seven inches - of rain - while Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 48 flood warnings and 17 flood alerts covering Angus, Ayrshire, Argyll and Bute, and parts of the Highlands, north-east Scotland and the Scottish Borders.
Travel has been severely disrupted this weekend. and three rail lines are already closed for the entire day. Scotrail took the decision based on the “imminent risk” of the Spey River bursting its banks and flooding the railway: Services hit are the Edinburgh / Glasgow Queen Street - Inverness; Aberdeen - Inverurie; and Inverness - Elgin.
Several football matches were postponed yesterday while organisers of the Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry cancelled Saturday’s event after it was deemed “no longer safe to proceed.”
The hugely popular family attraction, set within Faskally Woods, attracts thousands of people to the town. Organisers held an emergency meeting of its health and safety team, and concluded it could not go ahead
Yesterday, ten motorists were rescued by helicopter from the A83, near Inveraray in Argyll and Bute after they became trapped between landslides. Police warned people not to travel to the region.