Zoo to hold post mortem as cheetah dies overnight two months after arrival

Vets believe big cat’s death was related to liver failure

The first cheetah at Edinburgh Zoo for 24 years has died overnight despite the efforts of vets and keepers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleo, who was five years old, arrived in Scotland from the Fota Wildlife Park in County Cork, Ireland, in August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Field, chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: “In spite of the best efforts of our veterinary team and specialist animal carers, I’m sorry to say that Cleo passed away last night, following a short illness.

“We are still trying to establish what the cause of death is but we believe it is related to liver failure. We will know more after a post-mortem examination.

Cleo the cheetah, who has died at Edinburgh Zoo | The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

“Cleo wasn’t here at Edinburgh Zoo for long but in that time she made an amazing impression on all of the staff, vets, and visitors who met her. She will be sadly missed.”

When she arrived in Edinburgh, the zoo’s carnivore team leader Alison MacLean said: “Welcoming cheetahs back to the zoo after 24 years is wonderful.

“The species is vulnerable to extinction in the wild and we are hopeful we can bring in another cheetah soon to live with Cleo.”

Cheetahs are the fastest mammals on earth and are able to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just three seconds. They are found mainly in eastern and southern Africa, including Kenya, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

But they are included on the “red list” of threatened species and are classed as facing a high risk of extinction in the wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad