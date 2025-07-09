Lifeguards are currently patrolling eight beaches across Scotland’s east coast.

Lifeguards from the RNLI rescued three paddleboarders in difficulty last week across two east coast beaches.

Two people were assisted at Burntisland beach and another at Leven beach after getting into difficulty while paddleboarding.

In each case, there were no injuries reported.

Michael Avril, water safety lead for the RNLI in Scotland, said: “These incidents highlight how quickly conditions at the coast can change, particularly for paddleboarders and other water users in warm weather and offshore winds.

“We’re incredibly proud of the calm and professional actions of our lifeguards, whose vigilance and training helped prevent these situations from becoming more serious.”

Lifeguards saved three paddleboarders in difficulty last week on east coast beaches. | RNLI

RNLI lifeguards are currently patrolling eight beaches across Scotland’s east coast including Coldingham Bay, Silver Sands (Aberdour), Burntisland, Leven, Elie, St Andrews East Sands, St Andrews West Sands and Broughty Ferry.

The team will be there daily from 10am to 6pm.

Their job is to provide safety advice, supervision and immediate rescue response throughout the summer months.

With more hot weather forecast and beaches expected to remain busy, the RNLI say they are urging people to stay safe and be aware of the risks.

Broughty Ferry lifeguards patrolling the beach. | RNLI

Michael added: “We’re also reminding people to stay prepared.

“If you’re heading out on a paddleboard, wear a leash and buoyancy aid, carry a way to call for help, and check for offshore winds. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

33 people accidentally lost their lives last year in Scotland’s waters

RNLI lifeboat crews and lifeguards save hundreds of lives each year.

However, in 2024, 33 people accidentally lost their lives in Scotland’s waters.