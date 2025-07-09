Watch: Dramatic Scottish beach rescue as paddleboarder gets into difficulty at East Lothian beauty spot
Lifeguards from the RNLI rescued three paddleboarders in difficulty last week across two east coast beaches.
Two people were assisted at Burntisland beach and another at Leven beach after getting into difficulty while paddleboarding.
In each case, there were no injuries reported.
Michael Avril, water safety lead for the RNLI in Scotland, said: “These incidents highlight how quickly conditions at the coast can change, particularly for paddleboarders and other water users in warm weather and offshore winds.
“We’re incredibly proud of the calm and professional actions of our lifeguards, whose vigilance and training helped prevent these situations from becoming more serious.”
RNLI lifeguards are currently patrolling eight beaches across Scotland’s east coast including Coldingham Bay, Silver Sands (Aberdour), Burntisland, Leven, Elie, St Andrews East Sands, St Andrews West Sands and Broughty Ferry.
The team will be there daily from 10am to 6pm.
Their job is to provide safety advice, supervision and immediate rescue response throughout the summer months.
With more hot weather forecast and beaches expected to remain busy, the RNLI say they are urging people to stay safe and be aware of the risks.
Michael added: “We’re also reminding people to stay prepared.
“If you’re heading out on a paddleboard, wear a leash and buoyancy aid, carry a way to call for help, and check for offshore winds. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
33 people accidentally lost their lives last year in Scotland’s waters
RNLI lifeboat crews and lifeguards save hundreds of lives each year.
However, in 2024, 33 people accidentally lost their lives in Scotland’s waters.
Research released last month by the RNLI revealed that while 85 per cent of people in Scotland plan to visit the coast this summer, 75 per cent would not think to try and float as their first action if they found themselves struggling in the water.
