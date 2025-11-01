Uni Compare has put together a list of the UK's 10 most jaw-dropping university campuses.
They ranked locations based on natural beauty, architectural appeal and lifestyle perks.
From St Andrews' beachfront to Stirling's castle and loch combination, the list includes universities with stunning coastal views, mountain backdrops, and historic settings
Owen O'Neill, the founder of Uni Compare, said: “Campus location plays a much larger role in student success than most people realise. Beautiful surroundings naturally reduce stress and improve mental wellbeing, which directly impacts academic performance.
“The scenic campuses we’ve listed also create better social opportunities. A lakeside walk at York or sunset views from Bath become perfect backdrops for building lasting friendships. Students bond over shared experiences in these stunning settings.
“From a practical perspective, having access to inspiring outdoor spaces gives students somewhere to decompress between study sessions. Whether it's studying by St Andrews' beach or taking breaks in Stirling's castle grounds, those environments support both focus and personal wellbeing.
“The lifestyle benefits aren’t just limited to university too. Students at these campuses often develop a real appreciation for outdoor activities and exploring their local area, which creates a much richer experience that influences their choices long after graduation.”
Find the full list of the top ten most scenic university campuses below...