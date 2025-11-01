Uni Compare has put together a list of the UK's 10 most jaw-dropping university campuses.

They ranked locations based on natural beauty, architectural appeal and lifestyle perks.

From St Andrews' beachfront to Stirling's castle and loch combination, the list includes universities with stunning coastal views, mountain backdrops, and historic settings

Owen O'Neill, the founder of Uni Compare, said: “Campus location plays a much larger role in student success than most people realise. Beautiful surroundings naturally reduce stress and improve mental wellbeing, which directly impacts academic performance.

“The scenic campuses we’ve listed also create better social opportunities. A lakeside walk at York or sunset views from Bath become perfect backdrops for building lasting friendships. Students bond over shared experiences in these stunning settings.

“From a practical perspective, having access to inspiring outdoor spaces gives students somewhere to decompress between study sessions. Whether it's studying by St Andrews' beach or taking breaks in Stirling's castle grounds, those environments support both focus and personal wellbeing.

“The lifestyle benefits aren’t just limited to university too. Students at these campuses often develop a real appreciation for outdoor activities and exploring their local area, which creates a much richer experience that influences their choices long after graduation.”

Find the full list of the top ten most scenic university campuses below...

1 . University of St Andrews The University of St Andrews earned a spot at the top of the list. The campus is said to offer something magical - medieval cobblestone streets leading straight to sandy beaches. Students can literally study by the sea, with the North Sea providing a stunning backdrop to those late-night library sessions. The town's ancient architecture adds serious Harry Potter vibes to daily campus life. | PA Photo Sales

2 . University of Exeter Set in 400 acres of beautiful parkland, Exeter's Streatham Campus feels more like a country estate than a university. Students enjoy sweeping views across the Exe Valley, with carefully landscaped gardens and historic buildings creating picture-perfect study spots at every turn. | PA Photo Sales

3 . University of Bath Perched on a hill overlooking the UNESCO World Heritage city below, Bath's campus offers panoramic views across the surrounding green hills. Students get the best of both worlds - the buzz of a vibrant historic city and the tranquillity of rolling countryside stretching to the horizon. | Google Photo Sales