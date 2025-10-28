A Scottish city has been named as a ‘culturally rich shopping experience’.

A Scottish city has been named among the best in the UK for thrift shopping.

Experts at FlixBus analysed 71 UK destinations to reveal the country’s top thrift-hopping hot-spots, where charity shops, local charm and hidden gems combine for the ultimate sustainable shopping day out.

Frome has been named the best UK destination for thrift shopping, with a population of 27,905 and ten charity shops, which is 35.8 per 100,000 people.

And the best charity shopping destination in Scotland, coming fifth on the UK list, was Dunfermline.

FlixBus first collated a list of charity shop locations from the Charity Retail Association, which covers over 80 per cent of the UK's charity shops, and each shop’s location was then matched to a built up area (BUA) using data from the Office for National Statistics.

Built-up areas with a population of less than 25,000, as well as charity shops that are not members of the Charity Retail Association, were excluded.

Dunfermline, which was named as the best destination in Scotland for thrift shopping, is host to a number of much-loved charity shops, including British Red Cross, British Heart Foundation, Barnardo’s, Sue Ryder, Cancer Research UK and Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

A FlixBus spokesperson said: “Scotland’s ancient capital, Dunfermline, comes fifth with 13 charity shops (23.6 per 100,000).

“Beyond thrifting, visitors can explore Dunfermline Abbey, Pittencrieff Park, and a range of dining and entertainment options, creating a full and culturally rich shopping experience.”

Dunfermline has a large number of charity shops. | Google

Ranking in sixth place on the list is Inverness. With a population of 47,790, Inverness has 11 charity shops, which is 23 per 100,000 people.