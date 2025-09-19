Thomas Robb: Remains of missing Stirlingshire farmer found in woodland 13 years after disappearance

Published 19th Sep 2025, 08:04 BST
Thomas Robb was reported missing in August 2012.

The remains of a missing man have been discovered in woodland 13 years after his disappearance.

Emergency services received a report about the discovery near Fintry, Stirling at around 10.50am on September 8.

Police confirmed the remains are those of Thomas Robb who was last seen in the Carron Valley area in August 2012.

The 87-year-old’s family has been informed.

Detectives are not treating the death as suspicious and a report is due to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Thomas Robb failed to return to his farm in August 2012. placeholder image
Thomas Robb failed to return to his farm in August 2012. | Police Scotland

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of human remains found in woodland near Fintry around 10.50am on Monday, September 8.

“Formal identification has now taken place and the remains have been confirmed as those of Thomas Robb, 87, who had been missing from the Carron Valley area since August 2012.

“His family has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

