South Lanarkshire fire: Police say car blaze on residential street being treated as ‘suspicious’
Police are treating a car fire in South Lanarkshire as “suspicious”.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Glen Avenue in Larkhall around 3.30am on Saturday, August 9.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze. There were no injuries reported.
Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
Detective constable Ross Meldrum, from Lanarkshire CID, said: “We are appealing to anyone that may have seen anything suspicious that morning to get in touch. Anyone with doorbell or dash-cam footage should check to see if they have captured anything.
“If you have any information please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0495 of Saturday, August 9 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”