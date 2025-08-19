There were no injuries reported.

Police are treating a car fire in South Lanarkshire as “suspicious”.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Glen Avenue in Larkhall around 3.30am on Saturday, August 9.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze. There were no injuries reported.

The fire happened two weeks ago in Larkhall. | Google

Detective constable Ross Meldrum, from Lanarkshire CID, said: “We are appealing to anyone that may have seen anything suspicious that morning to get in touch. Anyone with doorbell or dash-cam footage should check to see if they have captured anything.