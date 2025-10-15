One Irn Bru advert is often said to be Scotland’s most memorable Christmas ad.

Adverts on Scottish TV have always been clever and witty which is why many have been remembered decades after they were first televised.

Some even have classic lines that are still quoted to this day.

Whether it’s one of the many iconic Irn-Bru adverts over the years or the memorable Knorr stock cubes 'pea and ham' ad, if you grew up watching television in Scotland, there’s bound to be at least one advert on this list that you'll recognise.

Here are 11 of some of the most iconic and memorable Scottish adverts.

Tennent's Lager — Caledonia (1990)

If you ask a Scot to name the most iconic ads of all time, this Tennent’s Lager clip will often be mentioned on their list.

It is set to the tune of 'Caledonia' by Dougie MacLean and depicts a man fed up with London life. He then returns home to Scotland to have a pint with his friends.

McEwan's Lager — Alive and Kicking (1988)

This fantastic McEwan's advert was inspired by the work of Dutch artist M. C. Escher as well as George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four.

At the time, the high production values blew audiences away.

Hamlet - Photobooth (1989)

This iconic advert is frequently mentioned when Scots are asked about memorable adverts.

Comedian Gregor Fisher had the nation laughing with his escapades in a photobooth.

The ad was listed as the eighth greatest of all time by Channel 4 in 2000.

Irn-Bru - Fanny (2012)

The soft drink brand Irn Bru created the ad that features a proud dad visiting his partner and new baby daughter in hospital – only to be stunned when she tells him the baby will be called Fanny.

This ended up provoking a string of complaints from TV viewers though the advert continues to be remembered very well across Scotland.

Knorr stock cubes — Pea and ham (1960s)

If you grew up in the 70s or 80s, you will no doubt have memories of this advert.

It shows a man surprised by the fact that his wife's 'chicken soup' is actually pea soup made with a ham stock cube.

Irn-Bru - The Snowman (2006)

This much-loved Irn Bru Christmas advert parodies the story of a young boy and his new friend the snowman as they are 'walking through the air'.

It’s hard to have a Christmas without someone mentioning this ad, and it racks up thousands of additional views on YouTube every year.

Scott’s Porridge Oats - Some Like it Oats (1993)

The Scottish breakfast cereal recreated a famous Marilyn Monroe scene from the movie The Seven Year Itch.

It shows kilted Scots actor Rory McCann standing over a grate in the freezing cold which exposes himself to two female passers-by.

Irn Bru - Made in Scotland from Girders (1984)

Another Irn Bru ad, the 'Made in Scotland from Girders' had all the American cliches of vintage cars and football players whilst suggesting that drinking Irn Bru can make you as strong as metal.

What’s It Called? Cumbernauld! (1980s)

Cumbernauld was founded in the 50s, but had a big marketing push in the late 80s with this ad campaign.

Whenever anyone asked, in normal daily life “What’s it called?” someone would shout back “Cumbernauld!” due to this iconic ad.

William Lawson’s - There’s No Hakarena Here (2001)

In this iconic ad, William Lawson whisky mixed Braveheart with a New Zealand rugby Haka to sell to the ex-pat market around the world

