Scotland’s top netball players have swapped their kit for couture in a photoshoot ahead of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

To mark Thursday’s general ticket sales launch, seven of Scotland’s best netball players took part in a series from fashion photographer Gerardo Jaconelli – dubbed The Net Ball – which was inspired by the Hollywood Issue of Vanity Fair.

All players hope to compete at The Hydro next year when 144 players from 12 nations will compete across 38 netball matches during the Commonwealth Games which will take place in the city from July 23 to August 2, 2026.

Athletes Emily Nicholl, Iona Christian, Jazmine Moore, Emma Barrie, Niamh McCall, Hannah Grant and Hannah Leighton all took place in the shoot at former Scotland Home of the Year Kirklee Mansion in Glasgow’s West End.

The shoot was directed by photographer Gerardo Jaconelli in partnership with Netball Scotland. It was styled by Laura McLetchie, with clothing by HALO Glasgow, accessories by ROX Diamonds, and hair and makeup by Sarah McCulloch and Olivia M.

The athletes are hoping to earn a place on the Thistles squad next year. | Netball Scotland/Gerardo Jaconelli

Full-time solicitor renowned for ‘Beast Mode’ netball defence hopes to play among Scottish Thistles team

Captain Emily Nicholl, 31, is a 54-cap veteran of two Commonwealth Games. The 31-year-old goal defence combines her international career with a full-time role as a solicitor and is renowned for aggressive defence she describes as ‘Beast Mode’.

She said: “Netball is high-scoring, fast and furious – it’s one of the best sports in the world to watch.

“The word ‘beast’ isn’t traditionally feminine, but why shouldn’t it be? I’ve always owned it, and I don’t want girls to shy away from strength. That’s what thousands of people will see on the court at the Games.

“At Glasgow 2014, I was a student watching the final at the Hydro. It wasn’t even on my radar that I could ever play for Scotland. Two years later, I won my first cap and now I could be back on that same court, competing at a home Commonwealth Games.”

Ex-England netball player switched teams to represent father’s native Scotland

Also eyeing a place in the Thistles squad is Iona Christian, who switched allegiance from England in 2021 to represent her father’s native Scotland.

The 27-year-old plays in the Netball Super League for Nottingham Forest and as a teenager had to choose between a career in netball or football, even playing in the same school side as England and Manchester United defender Millie Turner.

Christian, a mother-of-one and freelance illustrator off the court, said: “There’s a huge opportunity to put the sport on the map in Scotland and show just how exciting it is.

“It’s a huge motivation to make the squad and run out at the Hydro in front of a passionate home crowd creating an incredible atmosphere.”

Jazmine Moore, a 21-year-old medical student of Jamaican heritage from Paisley, made her senior debut earlier this year and says she hopes her journey can inspire more young people from diverse backgrounds to pursue netball – and even medicine.

She said: “Globally, Netball is diverse and we’re starting to see that reflected more in Scotland too – the opportunities are there.

“For me, the Games symbolise talent and hard work on the world stage, inspiring others – on and off the court.”

As the host nation, Glasgow 2026 will be the Thistles’ homecoming with the other 11 qualifying nations being announced soon.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will bring together more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations for 10 days of competition across 10 sports and six Para sports.