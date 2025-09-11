Alfred Buckham experienced nine crashes in his lifetime during his incredible feats.

A major exhibition dedicated to the life of a daredevil photographer who took pictures while standing in an open cockpit will be hosted in Scotland.

Alfred Buckham: Daredevil Photographer will be free to visit from October 18 to April 19 next year at the National Galleries Scotland: Portrait.

It will be the first major exhibition dedicated to aerial photographer Alfred Buckham and can only be seen in Scotland.

The exhibition will bring together more than 100 photographs and objects, alongside archival material loaned by his grandsons, Richard and John Buckham. Personal objects including letters, photographs and Alfred Buckham’s passport will be put on public display for the first time.

Mr Buckham, born in 1879, created his own unique style of photography by combining daring exploits in the air and innovation in the darkroom.

Alfred Buckham wearing goggles, 1918. | National Galleries of Scotland

Born in London, Mr Buckham learned his craft by teaching photography before joining the Royal Naval Air Service in 1916, a predecessor to the Royal Air Force.

Based for most of his military career at RAF Turnhouse, now Edinburgh Airport, Scotland became a natural playground for Mr Buckham to refine his photographic techniques.

Photographer captured shots while standing in an open cockpit while mid-air

He went to incredible feats to capture the perfect shot and his preferred methods included standing in an open cockpit while mid-air, with his leg tied to the seat as a nod to safety.

As a result, he experienced no less than nine crashes in his lifetime, one ending in a serious throat injury that cut his military career short.

Describing his eccentric photography methods to The Camera in 1927, Mr Buckham said: “It is not easy to tumble out of an aeroplane, unless you really want to, and on considerably more than a thousand flights I have used a safety belt only once, and then it was thrust upon me.

“I always stand up to make an exposure and, taking the precaution to tie my right leg to the seat, I am free to move rapidly and easily, in any desired direction; and loop the loop; and indulge in other such delights, with perfect safety.”

Buckham’s photograph of an aerial view of Edinburgh. | National Galleries of Scotland

After the First World War, Mr Buckham began experimenting with composite photography - a technique where several negatives are used to create one photographic print.

It was through the technique of composite photography that some of Mr Buckham’s most famous works were born, including the iconic aerial view of Edinburgh (about 1920).

Visitors will also be encouraged to try their hand at creating their own composite creations through interactive exhibits.

A part of the exhibition will allow visitors to listen to a free immersive audio experience where they can hear Mr Buckham’s story through his own words and memories.

Alfred Buckham's famous photograph of The Forth Bridge taken in 1920. | National Galleries of Scotland

The exhibition will feature Mr Buckham’s work through his images of recognisable landmarks, including St Andrews Golf Links, Linlithgow Palace and the Wallace Monument in Stirling.

It will also feature several images of the Forth Rail Bridge - Mr Buckham’s most photographed landmark.

